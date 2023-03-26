Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Bonds with Japan's SHIB Fans

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama recently demonstrated his appreciation for the Japanese Shiba Inu community in a heartfelt tweet, in which he shared his wonderful experience chatting with fans in the country

In his tweet, Kusama included a GIF from the popular Japanese anime series "Dragon Ball." The phrase "We are all Saiyans here" is a reference to the Saiyan race in the anime.

Saiyans are a powerful warrior race known for their strength and fighting prowess. The two men in green and blue jackets are characters from the show, Goku and Vegeta, who are both Saiyans.

The inclusion of this GIF in Shytoshi's tweet is likely meant to emphasize the unity and strength of the Shiba Inu community, drawing a parallel between the Saiyans' camaraderie and the bond shared among Shiba Inu fans. By using this reference, Shytoshi is playfully suggesting that the Shiba Inu community is a strong, united group, just like the Saiyans in the "Dragon Ball" series.

Kusama also changed the location of his Twitter profile to Japan, hinting that he has recently visited the country.

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency was inspired by the popular Shiba Inu dog breed, which originated in Japan. This breed has garnered immense popularity worldwide and became an internet sensation, partly due to the iconic "Doge" meme. The meme's popularity led to the creation of Dogecoin, which later paved the way for the Shiba Inu token (SHIB).

The Japanese SHIB community expressed their appreciation for Kusama's tweet. User @rinshibarmy responded, "Thank you for the fun time, Shytoshi! Your Japanese is so good, I was touched. Supporting you from Japan! Looking forward to talking again." Another user, @riri_shibarmy, chimed in with, "You're always welcome!"

These interactions showcase the warm reception Kusama received from the Japanese SHIB community.

In a separate tweet, Kusama also referred to the Shiba Inu dog as "the cutest." This sentiment resonates with the strong cultural connection between Japan and the Shiba Inu breed, further emphasizing the importance of Japan for the canine cryptocurrency.

The bond between Kusama and the Japanese SHIB community highlights the global appeal of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. As reported by U.Today, the local community created a petition to list the meme cryptocurrency on more local exchanges.

As the project continues to develop and evolve, the enthusiasm and support of its fanbase, particularly in Japan, will undoubtedly contribute to its ongoing success.