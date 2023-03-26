Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Bonds with Japan's SHIB Fans

Sun, 03/26/2023 - 08:29
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama recently demonstrated his appreciation for the Japanese Shiba Inu community in a heartfelt tweet, in which he shared his wonderful experience chatting with fans in the country
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Bonds with Japan's SHIB Fans
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Shiba Inu lead developer Shytoshi Kusama recently showed his love for the Japanese Shiba Inu community by tweeting about the wonderful time he spent chatting with them.

In his tweet, Kusama included a GIF from the popular Japanese anime series "Dragon Ball." The phrase "We are all Saiyans here" is a reference to the Saiyan race in the anime.

Saiyans are a powerful warrior race known for their strength and fighting prowess. The two men in green and blue jackets are characters from the show, Goku and Vegeta, who are both Saiyans.

The inclusion of this GIF in Shytoshi's tweet is likely meant to emphasize the unity and strength of the Shiba Inu community, drawing a parallel between the Saiyans' camaraderie and the bond shared among Shiba Inu fans. By using this reference, Shytoshi is playfully suggesting that the Shiba Inu community is a strong, united group, just like the Saiyans in the "Dragon Ball" series.

Related
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Attacks Tether Stablecoin, Says It Is 'Dead Coin Walking'
Kusama also changed the location of his Twitter profile to Japan, hinting that he has recently visited the country.

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency was inspired by the popular Shiba Inu dog breed, which originated in Japan. This breed has garnered immense popularity worldwide and became an internet sensation, partly due to the iconic "Doge" meme. The meme's popularity led to the creation of Dogecoin, which later paved the way for the Shiba Inu token (SHIB).

The Japanese SHIB community expressed their appreciation for Kusama's tweet. User @rinshibarmy responded, "Thank you for the fun time, Shytoshi! Your Japanese is so good, I was touched. Supporting you from Japan! Looking forward to talking again." Another user, @riri_shibarmy, chimed in with, "You're always welcome!"

These interactions showcase the warm reception Kusama received from the Japanese SHIB community.

In a separate tweet, Kusama also referred to the Shiba Inu dog as "the cutest." This sentiment resonates with the strong cultural connection between Japan and the Shiba Inu breed, further emphasizing the importance of Japan for the canine cryptocurrency.

The bond between Kusama and the Japanese SHIB community highlights the global appeal of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. As reported by U.Today, the local community created a petition to list the meme cryptocurrency on more local exchanges. 

As the project continues to develop and evolve, the enthusiasm and support of its fanbase, particularly in Japan, will undoubtedly contribute to its ongoing success.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shytoshi Kusama
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Attacks Tether Stablecoin, Says It Is 'Dead Coin Walking'
03/25/2023 - 20:00
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Attacks Tether Stablecoin, Says It Is 'Dead Coin Walking'
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Price Analysis for March 25
03/25/2023 - 19:00
XRP Price Analysis for March 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Elite NFT CryptoPunk Accidentally Destroyed by Owner
03/25/2023 - 16:45
Elite NFT CryptoPunk Accidentally Destroyed by Owner
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Bonds with Japan's SHIB Fans
Shiba Inu Lead Shytoshi Kusama Bonds with Japan's SHIB Fans
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Attacks Tether Stablecoin, Says It Is 'Dead Coin Walking'
Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Attacks Tether Stablecoin, Says It Is 'Dead Coin Walking'
XRP Price Analysis for March 25
XRP Price Analysis for March 25
Elite NFT CryptoPunk Accidentally Destroyed by Owner
Elite NFT CryptoPunk Accidentally Destroyed by Owner
Cardano Hydra Solution Prepares for Mainnet Beta Release: Details
Cardano Hydra Solution Prepares for Mainnet Beta Release: Details
ZkSync Now Has Its Own DOGE: Details
ZkSync Now Has Its Own DOGE: Details
Balaji Srinivasan's $1M BTC Bet: Latest Updates
Balaji Srinivasan's $1M BTC Bet: Latest Updates
Dogecoin (DOGE) Community Debunks Claims of Vulnerability Putting Billions of Funds at Risk
Dogecoin (DOGE) Community Debunks Claims of Vulnerability Putting Billions of Funds at Risk
XRP Price Up 17% Weekly, Here Are Positive Triggers
XRP Price Up 17% Weekly, Here Are Positive Triggers
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for March 25
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for March 25
Show all