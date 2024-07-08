Shiba Inu Lead Hosts His First Ever "Meet and Greet," Visa Expands Its Bet on Crypto With This Collab, Cardano's Chang Hard Fork May Cause ADA Rally: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today has prepared a summary of the top three news stories over the weekend.

Shytoshi Kusama reveals next destination for making public appearance

On Friday, July 5, the Shiba Inu lead known under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama hosted his first ever "meet and greet" during the annual IVS 2024 conference in Kyoto, Japan. Hiding his real identity, Kusama appeared wearing two masks, a hood, black oversized clothes and gloves. During the meeting with SHIB community members, the lead spoke on such topics as the project's plans for future, the transition from Web2 to Web3 and more. In a friendly gesture, Kusama also took photos, with everyone wishing to capture his rare public appearance. The next day after the "meet and greet," Kusama published an X post , in which he thanked the organizers of IVS 2024 in Kyoto and the SHIB fans who came to meet him in the SHIB booth at the conference. "Next stop…Mumbai!" wrote the SHIB leader in the final lines of his post, teasing the community. However, it remains unknown whether Kusama is going to organize his next "meet and greet" there or simply visit this Indian city.

Visa expands its bet on crypto with this collab

As recently announced by hardware wallet giant Tangem on social media, it collaborated with leading card system Visa to create a self-custodial payment system for hardware wallets. According to Andrey Lazutkin, CTO at Tangem, customers of hardware wallets are now able to leverage their crypto holdings in daily transfers in a seamless manner. "Users of any wallet can open a decentralized account and get a non-custodial card to manage it and make transactions," Lazutkin said. The product is expected to be launched by the end of 2024; however, the exact release date has not been announced yet. The new wallet technology will work under the Tangem brand, which was made possible by an active patent approved by Visa for a period until 2030.

