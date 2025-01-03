Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Hits 102 Trillion SHIB Level, Will It Rise Higher?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Rise has brought SHIB to crucial price level
    Fri, 3/01/2025 - 15:34
    A
    A
    A
    Shiba Inu Hits 102 Trillion SHIB Level, Will It Rise Higher?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has started 2025 on a positive note. SHIB notably began to rise on the first day of 2025, increasing from lows of $0.00002. The rally subsequently gained momentum, culminating in highs of $0.00002383 in today's trading session.

    Advertisement

    If Shiba Inu concludes today’s session in green, it will have gained three days in a row to begin the new year.

    The broader cryptocurrency market has been experiencing a rise with many digital assets seeing significant gains. Crypto prices are rising once again, with several alternatives to Bitcoin outperforming as investors increase their holdings at the start of the new year. Altcoins tend to be more volatile than Bitcoin, resulting in higher profits and losses, which could explain the present trend.

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk Issues Crypto Tax Pepe Frog Post: Details
    XRP Flips Tether (USDT) as Third Largest Crypto
    Bitcoin Hashrate Briefly Reaches Zetahash Per Second
    Mind-Blowing XRP Recovery: $3 Target Again? Solana (SOL) on Verge of Breakthrough, Ethereum (ETH) About to Get Tested

    Related
    Shiba Inu Faces Last Crucial Test for 2024 Amid $280 Million Market Sell-off
    Tue, 12/31/2024 - 12:25
    Shiba Inu Faces Last Crucial Test for 2024 Amid $280 Million Market Sell-off
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Crypto's start to the year in the green could also be attributed to digital assets' historically strong performance in the first quarter.

    This positive market sentiment has likely contributed to SHIB's recent performance. At the time of writing, SHIB was up 4.44% in the last 24 hours to $0.00002363 and up 10% weekly. Shiba Inu's trading volume has topped $500 million over the last 24 hours, indicating increasing interest in the cryptocurrency market.

    102 trillion SHIB range hit, what's next

    The rise has brought SHIB to a crucial range where over 102 trillion SHIB are being held by Shiba Inu addresses.

    Related
    16 Trillion SHIB at Risk: Shiba Inu Struggles to Find Support Below Key Level
    Sat, 12/28/2024 - 16:00
    16 Trillion SHIB at Risk: Shiba Inu Struggles to Find Support Below Key Level
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    According to IntoTheBlock data, 102.57 trillion SHIB were bought in the range between $0.000022 and $0.000024 at an average price of $0.000023 by 80,900 addresses.

    Shiba Inu is trading at the lower end of this range with a current price of $0.0000236. Going forward, Shiba Inu faces slight resistance until $0.000024 as a minor 39 billion SHIB is being held here.

    The next major resistance for SHIB lies in the range between $0.000024 and $0.00003 where 70 trillion SHIB are being held by 207,630 addresses.

    On the other hand, immediate support is envisaged between the $0.000019 and $0.000022 range in the event of a decline, where 28.77 trillion SHIB are being held by 47,250 Shiba Inu addresses.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 3, 2025 - 15:12
    Bill Miller Predicts That China to Drive Next Bitcoin Rally
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Jan 3, 2025 - 14:57
    Epic 31,483,015 SHIB in Single Go — What's Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Money20/20 Asia reveals new lineup of regulators and over 130 speakers
    FastBull Finance Summit Dubai 2025: Global Vision Leading Financial Frontiers
    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is Coming on March 27
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Hits 102 Trillion SHIB Level, Will It Rise Higher?
    Bill Miller Predicts That China to Drive Next Bitcoin Rally
    Epic 31,483,015 SHIB in Single Go — What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD