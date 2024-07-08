Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Devs Embark on Epic Quest, SHIB Community Thrilled

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Pseudonymous Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama made first ever public appearance in Kyoto last week
    Mon, 8/07/2024 - 11:04
    Shiba Inu Devs Embark on Epic Quest, SHIB Community Thrilled
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community is abuzz with excitement as the lead developers, Shytoshi Kusama and Kaal Dhairya, are hinted to be embarking on an adventure. Lucie, a  Shiba Inu team member, has expressed her enthusiasm, adding to the growing anticipation within the community.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Lucie hinted at an upcoming adventure involving the Shiba Inu developers: "Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity. Looking forward to our Shytoshi Kusama and Kaal Dhairya adventure," she said, capturing the sentiment of many within the SHIB community, who are eager to see what this journey will entail and how it will shape the future of Shiba Inu.

    The anticipation has been building since Shytoshi Kusama's first ever meet-and-greet at the IVS event in Kyoto last week. This historic moment marked a new chapter for the Shiba Inu community, bringing developers and supporters closer than ever before.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 15% in Epic Market Rebound; What Comes Next
    Sat, 07/06/2024 - 10:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 15% in Epic Market Rebound; What Comes Next
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Shytoshi Kusama's recent meet-and-greet marked a significant milestone for the SHIB community, as it provided an opportunity for direct interaction with one of the Shiba Inu project's most influential figures.

    SHIB community excited

    While specific details of the adventure remain under wraps, the community's excitement is palpable. The engagement of Kusama and Dhairya might suggest that significant developments or announcements could be on the horizon.

    Their journey might be expected to bring new insights, collaborations and advancements to the Shiba Inu ecosystem, potentially driving further growth and innovation.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Lead Surprises SHIB Community With First-Ever Meet and Greet
    Thu, 07/04/2024 - 15:46
    Shiba Inu Lead Surprises SHIB Community With First-Ever Meet and Greet
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The recent meet-and-greet event in Kyoto has already set a positive tone, fostering a sense of unity and engagement within the community.

    The Shiba Inu community is eagerly awaiting the next steps in the upcoming adventure of the Shiba Inu developers. In this regard, Kusama hints at Mumbai as his next stop after Kyoto.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Binance to Delist Four Trading Pairs: Details
    Jul 8, 2024 - 10:59
    Binance to Delist Four Trading Pairs: Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image 'Minimum Target Is $44,000': Grim Bitcoin Price Prediction Issued by Legendary Trader
    Jul 8, 2024 - 10:59
    'Minimum Target Is $44,000': Grim Bitcoin Price Prediction Issued by Legendary Trader
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 24,400 ETH From Ancient ICO Transferred to Large Exchanges at Astonishing Price Surge
    Jul 8, 2024 - 10:59
    24,400 ETH From Ancient ICO Transferred to Large Exchanges at Astonishing Price Surge
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Nervos Network (CKB): Behind the Soaring Hashrate, What Makes This Project Attractive to Miners?
    HashKey Global Announces 3rd Lock to Earn Launch With XRADERS (XR) - Earn from 142,000 XR and 120,000 USDT
    Certo Expands Testnet to Include USDC Deposits for stUSD, its Interest-Earning Stablecoin
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Devs Embark on Epic Quest, SHIB Community Thrilled
    Binance to Delist Four Trading Pairs: Details
    'Minimum Target Is $44,000': Grim Bitcoin Price Prediction Issued by Legendary Trader
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD