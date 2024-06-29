Shiba Inu Burn Rate Shoots up 1,072%, Is SHIB Ready for Next Leg Up?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen a massive blowout in its burn rate, which jumped by more than 1,072% in 24 hours. Per data from Shibburn, this burn rate has seen a total of 19,761,244 SHIB erased from circulation.

Important reality check for Shiba Inu

As far as Shiba Inu is concerned, every little bit of growth in its core metrics is a major win for the meme coin, whose price has slumped as much as possible over the past few weeks. Per data from Cryptorank, Shiba Inu has lost more than 32% of its value this month. The meme coin has traded in a very close range, from a low of $0.00001642 to a high of $0.00002627 over the past month.

With the pumped-up resurgence in the burn rate, Shiba Inu might finally be on track to send its price on a bullish recovery path. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu is changing hands for $0.00001708, down by 1.78% in 24 hours. With the burn rate jumping, it suggests something big might be coming for the token in the near term.

Though Shiba Inu is on track to finish the month of June on a bearish note, July seems to hold great promise for the token. Historically, Shiba Inu has closed July on a positive note twice since its inception. After the big drawdown it is experiencing at this time, it might also replicate this growth trend in the next month.

Shibarium's place

As Shiba Inu fights for a rebound in its price, it will draw references from key applications within its ecosystem. Shibarium marks a go-to arena for enhanced SHIB demand.

Per market data, there has been a significant uptick in contracts deployed on the protocol, suggesting more usable applications are making their way into the ecosystem.

Over time, this and more milestones of Shibarium can send the price of Shiba Inu soaring soon.