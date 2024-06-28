Shiba Inu: 84% Drop in Key Metric Shocks Shibarium

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Recent data from the blockchain explorer Shibariumscan reveals an 84% drop in key metrics for Shiba Inu layer-2 solution, Shibarium.

Shibariumscan reveals that Shibarium has witnessed an astonishing 84% decrease in transaction fees in a matter of days. On June 22, the transaction fees stood at 79 BONE, but by June 27, they had dropped to just 12 BONE, marking an 84% decrease.

This decline has caught the attention of the crypto community, as BONE is the official gas fee token essential for transaction processing and staking in the Shibarium ecosystem.

In parallel, the average gas price on Shibarium, which reflects the computational effort needed to execute transactions, also saw a dramatic fall. From 40.83 gwei on June 24, it plunged to 8.39 gwei by June 27 — a 79% reduction. Gas prices are a critical component of the blockchain infrastructure, influencing the cost-effectiveness of operations on the network.

Boon for Shibarium network

This substantial decrease in both transaction fees and gas prices is a boon for the network's usability and accessibility. It significantly lowers the barrier for executing transactions, making Shibarium an attractive option for a wider range of users.

Decentralized applications (dApps) and other blockchain-based services, in particular, stand to benefit from these reduced costs, which are vital for maintaining their operational efficiency.

The implications of lower transaction fees and gas prices extend beyond immediate cost savings. They position Shibarium as a competitive player in the blockchain space, offering users the ability to conduct transactions at a fraction of the cost compared to other networks. This cost advantage is a pivotal factor for individual users and businesses that rely on the blockchain for their daily operations.

Shibarium has processed 417,820,386 transactions so far since its inception, with 5,483, 958 blocks and 1,808,331 wallet addresses, according to Shibariumscan data.