Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate at 101%, Something Big Coming

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    19 million Shiba Inu (SHIB) set ablaze in new recovery push
    Wed, 26/06/2024 - 9:52
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate at 101%, Something Big Coming
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) is making a play for a sustained recovery, considering the mild uptick in its core deflationary feature, the burn rate. At the time of writing, the burn rate is up 101%, according to data from Shibburn, placing the total burnt in 24 hours at 19,603,797 SHIB.

    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu wants to make difference

    While different altcoins are all pulling strings in their respective ecosystems, Shiba Inu hopes to make a really big difference. The meme coin has managed to maintain its posture as the 12th largest cryptocurrency after being dethroned by Toncoin; however, it plans to reclaim a spot in the top 10.

    Related
    Tue, 06/25/2024 - 08:56
    1 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Transfer Stuns World's Largest Exchange
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    After a week of intensive price drawdowns, this uptick in the burn rate is a major way to start working toward the top 10. With the 101% surge in this metric, it is evident that there are more community members interested in deflating Shiba Inu despite bearish market sentiment.

    With current figures, the total SHIB now sent to burn addresses now tops 410,727,062,984,335 tokens, with a monetary value of $7.26 billion. 

    Shiba Inu Burn Chart. Source: Shibburn

    The total number of Shiba Inu remaining in circulation is now worth 583,318,233,745,151 SHIB after discounting meme coins locked in staking smart contracts, bringing the sum to 5,954,703,270,513 SHIB.

    Implications for price

    Based on precedent, the 19 million SHIB burnt overnight is too small to influence price uptick. However, it adds to the growing statistics of bullish metrics around Shiba Inu. It is also coming at a time when the price of the meme coin is wriggling out of the bearish zone.

    Related
    Wed, 06/26/2024 - 08:04
    Legendary Trader John Bollinger Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Price
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    At the time of writing, SHIB was changing hands for $0.00001763, up by more than 2.6% in the past 24 hours. At this pace, both the SHIB burn rate and steady Shiba Inu ecosystem growth might help make a difference in the near term.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Advertisement
    related image Ripple CEO Takes Jab at Gensler Over "Slander"
    Jun 26, 2024 - 09:46
    Ripple CEO Takes Jab at Gensler Over "Slander"
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Hang On Tight As Bitcoin Enters ‘Banana Zone’
    Jun 26, 2024 - 09:46
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Hang On Tight As Bitcoin Enters ‘Banana Zone’
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image 5 Reasons Why Ethereum (ETH) Is Much Stronger Than Bitcoin (BTC) Right Now
    Jun 26, 2024 - 09:46
    5 Reasons Why Ethereum (ETH) Is Much Stronger Than Bitcoin (BTC) Right Now
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Discover the $SALMAN (Mohameme Bit Salman) Listing on XT
    Minutes Network closes in on its first 1.2 billion users with Smart Energy Water
    GolfN Tees Up Play-to-Earn Golf Following $1.3M Pre-Seed Raise
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate at 101%, Something Big Coming
    Ripple CEO Takes Jab at Gensler Over "Slander"
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Hang On Tight As Bitcoin Enters ‘Banana Zone’
    Show all