Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 962% in Key Metric Amid Gas Fee Anomaly

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shibarium, Shiba Inu's layer-2 blockchain, sees 962% spike in new users amid worrying transaction dynamics
    Mon, 17/06/2024 - 10:04
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 962% in Key Metric Amid Gas Fee Anomaly
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shibarium, the layer-2 blockchain solution for Shiba Inu, has seen a significant increase in new user accounts, rising 962% in just 24 hours. The number of new accounts per day jumped from 16 on June 15 to 154 on June 16, reflecting growing interest in the network.

    Advertisement

    Interestingly, this surge in new users coincided with an increase in the average amount spent per transaction in BONE, Shiba Inu's native token.

    Related
    Sun, 06/16/2024 - 11:05
    Epic 441% Shibarium Surge Stuns SHIB Community
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    CoinMarketCap Issues Crucial Message to Crypto Users: Details
    CoinMarketCap Issues Crucial Message to Crypto Users: Details
    New Satoshi Candidate? Chart-Topping Rapper Claims He Has Been Studying Crypto Since 2001
    Everything to Know About XRP This Week
    XRP $0.5 Entry Denied, Here's What's Next, Is Solana Comeback Getting Postponed? Ethereum (ETH) To Recapture $3,500

    According to Shibariumscan, the average transaction amount increased from 0.00222 BONE to 0.00458 BONE. BONE is used as a gas fee for transactions in Shibarium, and a portion of each fee is converted to SHIB and burned, reducing the overall supply of tokens.

    ""
    Source: Shibariumscan

    However, despite the influx of new accounts and higher transaction amounts, the network experienced a decrease in active accounts and total transactions.

    Active accounts decreased from 836 to 766, and total transactions decreased by 63.2% from 13,191 to 4,859 over the same period. This decline raises questions about Shibarium's ability to meet growing demand while maintaining efficiency.

    Related
    Sun, 06/16/2024 - 12:42
    2.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: What Just Happened?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    The divergence between the increase in new users and the decrease in transactions can be attributed to several factors. New users may be joining to explore the platform or to hold BONE and SHIB tokens rather than to conduct transactions.

    In addition, current market conditions may have led to more cautious trading behavior, resulting in fewer transactions despite a growing user base.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image CoinMarketCap Issues Crucial Message to Crypto Users: Details
    Jun 17, 2024 - 11:09
    CoinMarketCap Issues Crucial Message to Crypto Users: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image "Black Swan" Author Nassim Taleb Issues Crucial ChatGPT Warning
    Jun 17, 2024 - 11:09
    "Black Swan" Author Nassim Taleb Issues Crucial ChatGPT Warning
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Asks Elon Musk Important Question
    Jun 17, 2024 - 11:09
    Bitcoin Critic Peter Schiff Asks Elon Musk Important Question
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    $KRBS – the Ambitious Cryptocurrency that Bridges the Gap Between Novices and Experts
    WEEX and SHIB Forge Strategic Partnership: Welcoming a Major New Partner to the WXT Ecosystem
    Kadena Announces Partnership with Lurk Lab to Build ZK Bridge
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    CoinMarketCap Issues Crucial Message to Crypto Users: Details
    "Black Swan" Author Nassim Taleb Issues Crucial ChatGPT Warning
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets 962% in Key Metric Amid Gas Fee Anomaly
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD