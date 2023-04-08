Shiba Inu: Binance.US Poll on SHIB Creator Sparks Interesting Community Response

Sat, 04/08/2023 - 11:22
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Binance US crypto trivia on Shiba Inu (SHIB) creator draws intriguing answers
Shiba Inu: Binance.US Poll on SHIB Creator Sparks Interesting Community Response
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A crypto trivia published on Twitter by Binance.US to test the knowledge of the community about the SHIB creator has drawn interesting answers.

Binance U.S. set out by giving a brief introduction about SHIB, which it says was created to be a community-driven project, and then proceeded to ask who the creator of SHIB was.

"The creators of SHIB set out to create a community-driven project that would focus on creating a decentralized ecosystem for trading and other financial activities," Binance.US wrote.

It then asked, "This Ethereum-based counterpart to Dogecoin's Scrypt-based algorithm was created by whom?"

A total of 55.3% of respondents went for the option Ryoshi. Interestingly, 19.6% and 19.5% of the respondents went for the options of Satoshi Nakamoto (the Bitcoin pseudonymous creator) and Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum creator), respectively.

A total of 5.6% of respondents answered that SHIB was created by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson.

Shiba Inu: Concept of decentralization most important

Similar to Satoshi Nakamoto, Shiba Inu's creator Ryoshi's identity has remained a mystery since the project's inception in August 2020. And just like the Bitcoin creator, Ryoshi exited social media in May 2022.

While many seek to unravel the identity of the SHIB creator Ryoshi, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama hinted at what is most important.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Lead's New Twitter Bio Update Sparks Community Interest: Details

"What's important is the concept of decentralization, myself and millions of others believe can change the world. I am Ryoshi, and so are you," Kusama stated.

The phrase "We are all Ryoshi" has found its place in the SHIB community, meaning that everyone has a stake in the project and a responsibility to take it forward.

At the time of writing, SHIB was marginally up in the last 24 hours at $0.00001096. In the last 24 hours, a meager 20,000 SHIB has been burned in a single transaction.

#Shiba Inu #Binance
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Baby Doge Coin: Billboard Showcases BabyDoge as Web3 Marketplace Takes Up Adoption
04/08/2023 - 10:59
Baby Doge Coin: Billboard Showcases BabyDoge as Web3 Marketplace Takes Up Adoption
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 3 Things That Will Help Shiba Inu Hit $0.01: Major SHIB Enthusiast
04/08/2023 - 10:40
3 Things That Will Help Shiba Inu Hit $0.01: Major SHIB Enthusiast
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Quarter of DOGE Supply Held in Robinhood’s Wallets – Tens of Billions of Dogecoin
04/08/2023 - 08:37
Quarter of DOGE Supply Held in Robinhood’s Wallets – Tens of Billions of Dogecoin
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Shiba Inu: Binance.US Poll on SHIB Creator Sparks Interesting Community Response
Shiba Inu: Binance.US Poll on SHIB Creator Sparks Interesting Community Response
Baby Doge Coin: Billboard Showcases BabyDoge as Web3 Marketplace Takes Up Adoption
Baby Doge Coin: Billboard Showcases BabyDoge as Web3 Marketplace Takes Up Adoption
3 Things That Will Help Shiba Inu Hit $0.01: Major SHIB Enthusiast
3 Things That Will Help Shiba Inu Hit $0.01: Major SHIB Enthusiast
Quarter of DOGE Supply Held in Robinhood’s Wallets – Tens of Billions of Dogecoin
Quarter of DOGE Supply Held in Robinhood’s Wallets – Tens of Billions of Dogecoin
dYdX Follows OKX's Footsteps, Shutting Down User Access in Canada
dYdX Follows OKX's Footsteps, Shutting Down User Access in Canada
Snoop Dogg Shows Off Customized Golden Ledger Wallet on Twitter
Snoop Dogg Shows Off Customized Golden Ledger Wallet on Twitter
Aptos (APT) Forms Symmetrical Triangle Pattern: Here's What It Means
Aptos (APT) Forms Symmetrical Triangle Pattern: Here's What It Means
BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, ADA, BNB and SOL Price Analysis for April 7
BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, ADA, BNB and SOL Price Analysis for April 7
Ripple Policy Head Reveals Crucial Flaw in SEC Boss's Crypto Views
Ripple Policy Head Reveals Crucial Flaw in SEC Boss's Crypto Views
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Drops Bombshell in Lawsuit With Shocking New Facts
Pro-Ripple Lawyer Drops Bombshell in Lawsuit With Shocking New Facts
Show all