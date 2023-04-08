Shiba Inu: Binance.US Poll on SHIB Creator Sparks Interesting Community Response

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

A crypto trivia published on Twitter by Binance.US to test the knowledge of the community about the SHIB creator has drawn interesting answers.

Binance U.S. set out by giving a brief introduction about SHIB, which it says was created to be a community-driven project, and then proceeded to ask who the creator of SHIB was.

"The creators of SHIB set out to create a community-driven project that would focus on creating a decentralized ecosystem for trading and other financial activities," Binance.US wrote.

It then asked, "This Ethereum-based counterpart to Dogecoin's Scrypt-based algorithm was created by whom?"

A total of 55.3% of respondents went for the option Ryoshi. Interestingly, 19.6% and 19.5% of the respondents went for the options of Satoshi Nakamoto (the Bitcoin pseudonymous creator) and Vitalik Buterin (Ethereum creator), respectively.

A total of 5.6% of respondents answered that SHIB was created by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson.

Shiba Inu: Concept of decentralization most important

Similar to Satoshi Nakamoto, Shiba Inu's creator Ryoshi's identity has remained a mystery since the project's inception in August 2020. And just like the Bitcoin creator, Ryoshi exited social media in May 2022.

While many seek to unravel the identity of the SHIB creator Ryoshi, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama hinted at what is most important.

"What's important is the concept of decentralization, myself and millions of others believe can change the world. I am Ryoshi, and so are you," Kusama stated.

The phrase "We are all Ryoshi" has found its place in the SHIB community, meaning that everyone has a stake in the project and a responsibility to take it forward.

At the time of writing, SHIB was marginally up in the last 24 hours at $0.00001096. In the last 24 hours, a meager 20,000 SHIB has been burned in a single transaction.