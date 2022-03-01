Shiba Inu Announces "Cutting-Edge" Fashion Partnership

The Shiba Inu team has inked a “cutting-edge” partnership with the John Richmond fashion label, according to a tweet posted by the cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account.



It will launch a fashion collection in the form of 10,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The physical versions of these tokens will be presented during Milan Fashion Week.



The fashion house was founded back in the 1980s by British fashion designer John Richmond, who has worked with such superstars as Madonna, Kate Moss, David Bowie and Britney Spears.

In 2017, the Italian Ammaturo family acquired an 83% stake in the brand’s portfolio.The fashion world keeps trying to capitalize on the crypto craze. In January, prominent Italian luxury fashion house Gucci launched an NFT collection in partnership with the Superplastic brand. In February, lingerie giant Victoria's Secret filed for several metaverse-related patents