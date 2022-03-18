Shiba Inu and Dogecoin Now Accepted by U.S.-Based Logistics Firm in Partnership with BitPay: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies supported by BitPay are now accepted by NOYACK Logistics Income (NLI), a REIT investing in supply chain real estate. REIT is a term that refers to a company that owns and operates income-producing real estate or related assets.

This partnership with BitPay would enable investors to fund their commitment with Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and five USD-pegged stablecoins (BUSD, DAI, GUSD, USDC, and USDP), thus supporting crypto adoption.

Stephen Pair, CEO of BitPay, stated in a release that the partnership was birthed as a result of more investors seeking to move cryptocurrency allocations into physical assets like real estate.

SHIB burning continues

According to Shibburn, more than half a billion SHIB have been burned over the past 24 hours. As seen on the website, a whopping 598,032,837 SHIB have been burned with the burn rate increased by more than 1,892%.

U.Today previously reported that an anonymous crypto whale has purchased an astounding 271,370,420,624 SHIB worth roughly $6,143,035 at the time of the acquisition.

Since March 17, when the token managed to reach a local peak of $0.00002281, the SHIB price dropped 2.25%, trading at $0.00002192 at the time of writing.

Shiba Inu continues to consolidate in a tight range, hinting that a major price movement might be underway.