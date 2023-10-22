Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Receives Critical Warning, What It Pertains

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The Shiba Inu community, regarded as the SHIB army, has been urged to beware of scam tactics that put their general safety at risk.

ShibArmy Scam Alerts, an X account dedicated to exposing scams and protecting the Shiba Inu community, issues a critical warning as fake websites, NFT airdrops and fake Telegram groups spreading misinformation increase.

🚨SHIBARMY WARNING:🚨@X



More fake websites, NFT airdrops and Telegram groups spreading misinformation and trying to trick you, please don't connect your crypto wallets to sites before doing your due diligence..



If your every in doubt please check with us first before you do… pic.twitter.com/sHtjr99U5W — Shibarmy Scam Alerts (@susbarium) October 21, 2023

Fake websites continue to be a menace, particularly to new and unsuspecting crypto users, and their sole purpose is to steal assets.

Scammers often create clones of legitimate websites to defraud unwary users, and the discrepancies can only be seen on a closer look at the URL, which may indicate a misspelled name with a letter or two removed or switched.

In this regard, Shiba Inu users are advised not to connect their crypto wallets containing SHIB, BONE, LEASH, or Shiboshis to unknown sites unless they have completed their due diligence.

Crypto investing remains a target for scammers, who may use fake websites, phishing emails, or social media posts to deceive naïve users into buying pump-and-dump projects with names similar to actual coins.

Shiba Inu holders should always do their research and be aware if an official blog post or Discord announcement addressing any link to any project or team has been made. They should also be wary of X accounts advocating airdrops, as the goal is to steal crypto assets.

Fake NFT airdrops are another major source of concern. Users may receive NFT airdrops without their consent if a fake NFT website deposits them.

Users are advised to ignore or hide the NFT. Because these frequently contain malicious links, users are advised not to interact with such NFTs by attempting to sell or transfer them, nor should they visit the site.

Other tips to stay safe

It is critical to be vigilant when using the internet to prevent falling victim to scams. Here are a few pointers to keep users safe:

The first rule of thumb is to always examine the URL of the website being viewed and be aware of any discrepancies in the domain name or subdomain.

Users should examine online reviews from other users before connecting their wallets or providing sensitive information on a website to ensure that the site is legitimate. They should not rush into anything without first conducting due diligence.