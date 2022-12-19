SHIB: Why Are Whales Buying BONE Token, Reason Might Be Surprising

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to crypto data tracker WhaleStats, Shiba Inu's governance token, Bone ShibaSwap (BONE), ranks among the top 10 purchased tokens for the 1,000 biggest ETH whales in the last 24 hours. Bone faces accumulation as its price steadies below the $1 mark.

For this category of holders, a plausible reason for their massive accumulation of BONE might be that they are looking to gain exposure to another prominent token in the Shiba ecosystem.

Another reason might be the tokenomics of the BONE token. Just like Bitcoin, which has a fixed maximum supply of 21 million coins, BONE has a fixed maximum supply of 250 million tokens.

In September, BONE minting was officially halted as the supply reached 230 million, with the remaining 20 million supply being reserved for rewards for validator roles on the upcoming Layer 2 Shibarium.

According to some analysts, the value of a crypto asset might be influenced by supply and demand. Thus, when the supply of an asset is limited, demand for it might rise, leading to a corresponding increase in its price.

The expectation of a long-term increase might be the reason for the current accumulation of Bone ShibaSwap.

🦮 A special https://t.co/pl0HAXgkAE countdown has begun. Please allow DNS to propagate correctly, in case the website is loading blank for some users, try reloading again in a few minutes. — Shib (@Shibtoken) December 18, 2022

Third, eager expectations regarding the Shibarium launch might have likewise spurred increased accumulation. Over the weekend, the SHIB official Twitter account announced the start of a special countdown. As seen in the Twitter comments, many are optimistic about the Shibarium launch.

At the time of publication, BONE was changing hands at $0.91, up 2.30% in the last 24 hours. BONE being down 98% from its all-time high of $41.67 provides a massive discount for whales.