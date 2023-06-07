SHIB The Metaverse to Unveil Trailer for Rocket Pond, Here's Why It Matters

Wed, 06/07/2023 - 13:42
Godfrey Benjamin
SHIB Metaverse set to unveil trailer for Rocket Pond, one of its key hubs
SHIB The Metaverse to Unveil Trailer for Rocket Pond, Here's Why It Matters
SHIB The Metaverse is unrelenting in intriguing its community as it is set to reveal the trailer for the much-anticipated Rocket Pond Hub in its metaverse. With confirmation for the trailer shared with its community on Twitter, Shiba Inu supporters now believe the meme coin is finally getting the boost it needs to build its momentum.

Rocket Pond is one of 11 hubs in the SHIB Metaverse, and it was first unveiled back in September of last year. The potential trailer expected by the community will set a new narrative in the sophistication of Shiba Inu's venture into metaverse.

The soon-to-be-released trailer will be essential to helping revive sentiment in a metaverse world that has been largely calm in recent times. Centralized tech giants, including Apple through the launch of its Vision Pro headset, has deepened its involvement in the metaverse, but a recent key Web3.0 metaverse innovation has been largely absent.

If the Rocket Pond trailer that SHIB The Metaverse will unveil impresses the community and the broader industry, it will effectively show Shiba Inu as an outfit whose venture into the virtual reality world is evolving irrespective of current regulatory challenges in the industry.

Rocket Pond trailer: Expectations

Some prior insights have been shared with respect to what investors are expect to see in the forthcoming Rocket Pond trailer.

As revealed, Rocket Pond is designed to tell the story of Shiba Inu's journey and narrative and will be set at a remote mountain resort. The design of the Rocket Pond hub is inspired by several scenic locations, such as Cape Canaveral, Monument to the Conquerors of Space, Lake Tahoe, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park and Heavenly Village.

The mix of features and the serene environment are expected to generate renewed interest far and wide, a trend that will certainly help to reboot the resurgence of SHIB tokens in the long term.

