Advertisement
AD

    Sharp Warning to SHIB Haters Issued by Shiba Inu Team

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Important warning to Shiba Inu haters published by project team member
    Wed, 5/06/2024 - 14:04
    Sharp Warning to SHIB Haters Issued by Shiba Inu Team
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    The official marketing expert of the SHIB developer team, Lucie, has published two posts on her X account, both of which are notable and of major importance. One of them was Lucie’s warning to those crypto community members who continue to show hatred and FUD (“fear, uncertainty, doubt”) against SHIB and Shibarium.

    She also published an important recap of the key achievements the project has made so far this year.

    Related
    Tue, 06/04/2024 - 07:57
    SHIB Skyrockets 10,990% In This Key Metric After Recent SHIB Team Warning
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Lead Drops Mysterious SHIB Hint After Vitalik's Celebrity Token Criticism
    Shiba Inu Lead Drops Mysterious SHIB Hint After Vitalik's Celebrity Token Criticism
    Crucial Shiba Inu (SHIB) Airdrop Warning Issued: Details
    Ripple CEO Explains Why XRP ETF Is Inevitable
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Shockingly High Inflows

    SHIB team's response to haters

    Lucie issued a tweet, addressing those who keep directing critiques and FUD at the SHIB team and its products. She assured followers that SHIB is “here for the long haul,” and this is not its first encounter with haters. Also, it is likely not the last time either, Lucie expects.

    In the meantime, the SHIB team member added: “We keep pushing forward, with amazing things happening behind closed doors.” Here she cited Winston S. Churchill who warned once that it is impossible to reach a destination “if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.”

    2024 recap, with major Shibarium developments published

    In another recent tweet, Lucie shared a recap of key developments that have been made on or related to layer-2 blockchain solution Shibarium this year so far to send an update to the SHIB community.

    This update included the progress that has been made on Shibarium as the developers managed to enhance scalability and efficiency within the ecosystem and integrate the Shibdentity initiative “to create a new era of digital identity.”

    Aside from this, earlier this year, the SHIB team managed to raise an impressive $12 million of funding to support the development of the layer-3 blockchain on top of Shibarium. This chain is designed to be focused on privacy, on improving the speed of transactions and the reduction gas fees. Prior to raising this signifiant sum, SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama traveled to various locations around the globe to negotiate with potential investors, without revealing it at that time and leaving the community puzzled by his multiple and frequent location changes on X.

    Among the recent achievement of the SHIB team was participation in the annual Token2049 blockchain conference in Dubai.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Shiba Inu Lead Drops Mysterious SHIB Hint After Vitalik's Celebrity Token Criticism
    Jun 05, 2024 - 13:59
    Shiba Inu Lead Drops Mysterious SHIB Hint After Vitalik's Celebrity Token Criticism
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Shiba Inu on Verge of Epic Breakout as Price Jumps 10%
    Jun 05, 2024 - 13:59
    Shiba Inu on Verge of Epic Breakout as Price Jumps 10%
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 6.52 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours Reaches Weekly High
    Jun 05, 2024 - 13:59
    6.52 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 24 Hours Reaches Weekly High
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Nibiru EVM to Transform Ethereum Capabilities for Tomorrow’s Web3
    Polkadot Enhances Decentralization in Ecosystem Growth With the Launch of PolkaPort East in Hong Kong
    Solnarize's Upcoming Presale: Insights into the Sustainability-Focused Meme Coin and P2E Game
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Sharp Warning to SHIB Haters Issued by Shiba Inu Team
    Shiba Inu Lead Drops Mysterious SHIB Hint After Vitalik's Celebrity Token Criticism
    Shiba Inu on Verge of Epic Breakout as Price Jumps 10%
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD