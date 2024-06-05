Sharp Warning to SHIB Haters Issued by Shiba Inu Team

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The official marketing expert of the SHIB developer team, Lucie, has published two posts on her X account, both of which are notable and of major importance. One of them was Lucie’s warning to those crypto community members who continue to show hatred and FUD (“fear, uncertainty, doubt”) against SHIB and Shibarium.

She also published an important recap of the key achievements the project has made so far this year.

SHIB team's response to haters

Lucie issued a tweet, addressing those who keep directing critiques and FUD at the SHIB team and its products. She assured followers that SHIB is “here for the long haul,” and this is not its first encounter with haters. Also, it is likely not the last time either, Lucie expects.

In the meantime, the SHIB team member added: “We keep pushing forward, with amazing things happening behind closed doors.” Here she cited Winston S. Churchill who warned once that it is impossible to reach a destination “if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.”

Haters gonna hate, but we're here for the long haul. It's not our first encounter with haters, and it won't be our last.

We keep pushing forward, with amazing things happening behind closed doors.



As Winston S. Churchill wisely said, 'You will never reach your destination if… pic.twitter.com/fcxGE8SahE — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 | SHIB.IO (@LucieSHIB) June 4, 2024

2024 recap, with major Shibarium developments published

In another recent tweet, Lucie shared a recap of key developments that have been made on or related to layer-2 blockchain solution Shibarium this year so far to send an update to the SHIB community.

This update included the progress that has been made on Shibarium as the developers managed to enhance scalability and efficiency within the ecosystem and integrate the Shibdentity initiative “to create a new era of digital identity.”

Aside from this, earlier this year, the SHIB team managed to raise an impressive $12 million of funding to support the development of the layer-3 blockchain on top of Shibarium. This chain is designed to be focused on privacy, on improving the speed of transactions and the reduction gas fees. Prior to raising this signifiant sum, SHIB lead Shytoshi Kusama traveled to various locations around the globe to negotiate with potential investors, without revealing it at that time and leaving the community puzzled by his multiple and frequent location changes on X.

Among the recent achievement of the SHIB team was participation in the annual Token2049 blockchain conference in Dubai.