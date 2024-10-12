SHIB Rival NEIRO Surprisingly Jumps to Top 100 After New Price ATH

Advertisement

Neiro (NEIRO), also known as NEIRO CTO, a meme coin dedicated to "Kabosu sister" Neiro, hit a new price all-time high today. After an unbelievable 32% spike in less than 24 hours, Neiro (NEIRO) sensationally dwarfed Bittorrent (BTT), Notcoin (NOT) and Starknet (STRK) in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies.

NEIRO meme coin jumps into top 100, adds 32% overnight

Neiro (NEIRO), a novel dog-themed meme coin, made it to the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization after setting a new price all-time high. Today, Oct. 12, 2024, its price touched the $0.00217 level, which pushed its capitalization over $916 million.

Image by CoinGecko

As such, with 32% added in the last 24 hours, NEIRO also became the fastest-growing altcoin in the top 100, together with WhiteBIT's utility token WBT.

The cryptocurrency started rocketing Sept. 16, 2024, adding over 6,000% in just three and a half weeks. The success of NEIRO was triggered by another phase of meme coin mania and immediately produced a couple of copycats on various blockchains.

Today's upsurge might be attributed to the launch of Neiro Foundation charity initiative and the termination of its collaboration with Gotbit market maker that was targeted by the U.S. SEC, FBI and DOJ lawsuits this week.

In a statement, the NEIRO team announced that it is now seeking alternative market makers.

POPCAT, WIF meme coins also in top gainers

As per its announcement, the NEIRO team and the community have already made several donations to animal protection non-profits in various regions across the globe.

Amid the general upsurge in cryptocurrency markets, which are 1.5% up today, some major meme cryptocurrencies are shining.

In the top 10 gainers, there are Popcat (POPCAT) with a 13.1% surge and Dogwifhat (WIF), which added 8.8% overnight.

Also, SPX6900 (SPX), the fastest-growing meme cryptocurrency of the past days, is just 4.5% shy from entering the top 100 cryptos club. SPX jumped by 65% in 24 hours.

Just like POPCAT, its surge is triggered by the announcements of seasoned trader Murad Mahmudov, who pitched meme coins during TOKEN2049 in Singapore.