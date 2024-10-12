Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Rival NEIRO Surprisingly Jumps to Top 100 After New Price ATH

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Large meme coin NEIRO adds $400,000,000 in market cap in less than 24 hours
    Sat, 12/10/2024 - 12:45
    SHIB Rival NEIRO Surprisingly Jumps to Top 100 After New Price ATH
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Neiro (NEIRO), also known as NEIRO CTO, a meme coin dedicated to "Kabosu sister" Neiro, hit a new price all-time high today. After an unbelievable 32% spike in less than 24 hours, Neiro (NEIRO) sensationally dwarfed Bittorrent (BTT), Notcoin (NOT) and Starknet (STRK) in the list of the largest cryptocurrencies.

    NEIRO meme coin jumps into top 100, adds 32% overnight

    Neiro (NEIRO), a novel dog-themed meme coin, made it to the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization after setting a new price all-time high. Today, Oct. 12, 2024, its price touched the $0.00217 level, which pushed its capitalization over $916 million.

    Article image
    Image by CoinGecko

    As such, with 32% added in the last 24 hours, NEIRO also became the fastest-growing altcoin in the top 100, together with WhiteBIT's utility token WBT.

    HOT Stories
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Files £911 Billion Suit Against BTC Core Devs and Square
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Weighs In on MicroStrategy's BTC-Fueled Rally
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Gives Non-Bitcoiners One Last Counsel
    Crucial Warning About Crypto Deepfakes Comes From CZ of Binance

    The cryptocurrency started rocketing Sept. 16, 2024, adding over 6,000% in just three and a half weeks. The success of NEIRO was triggered by another phase of meme coin mania and immediately produced a couple of copycats on various blockchains.

    Advertisement

    Today's upsurge might be attributed to the launch of Neiro Foundation charity initiative and the termination of its collaboration with Gotbit market maker that was targeted by the U.S. SEC, FBI and DOJ lawsuits this week.

    Related
    FBI Exposes Crypto Fraudsters by Creating Own Token
    Wed, 10/09/2024 - 20:34
    FBI Exposes Crypto Fraudsters by Creating Own Token
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    In a statement, the NEIRO team announced that it is now seeking alternative market makers.

    POPCAT, WIF meme coins also in top gainers

    As per its announcement, the NEIRO team and the community have already made several donations to animal protection non-profits in various regions across the globe.

    Amid the general upsurge in cryptocurrency markets, which are 1.5% up today, some major meme cryptocurrencies are shining.

    In the top 10 gainers, there are Popcat (POPCAT) with a 13.1% surge and Dogwifhat (WIF), which added 8.8% overnight.

    Also, SPX6900 (SPX), the fastest-growing meme cryptocurrency of the past days, is just 4.5% shy from entering the top 100 cryptos club. SPX jumped by 65% in 24 hours.

    Just like POPCAT, its surge is triggered by the announcements of seasoned trader Murad Mahmudov, who pitched meme coins during TOKEN2049 in Singapore.

    #Neiro News #Memecoin #Dogwifhat WIF
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 12, 2024 - 12:30
    Coinbase's Base Nears Surpassing Arbitrum as Top Ethereum Layer 2
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 12, 2024 - 12:15
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Indicates New Ways to Solve L1/L2 Fees Issues
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Whale Tracker - How do traders make money analysing wallets? Find out at the ArbitrageScanner.io Event
    Forex Expo Dubai 2024 Breaks Records with 21,000+ Attendees, Setting New Standards in the Global Forex Industry
    The 5th Edition of Europe’s Biggest Blockchain Festival – Next Block Expo - March 19-20 - Join The Party
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Rival NEIRO Surprisingly Jumps to Top 100 After New Price ATH
    Coinbase's Base Nears Surpassing Arbitrum as Top Ethereum Layer 2
    Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Indicates New Ways to Solve L1/L2 Fees Issues
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD