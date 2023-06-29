SHIB Price Takes U-Turn After Epic Shiba Inu Teaser Is Unveiled

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a surprising turn of events, the price of the Shiba Inu token has taken a U-turn, showing a remarkable rebound after experiencing a substantial drop of nearly 5% just yesterday. Today, the token's value has already exhibited a modest, yet noteworthy, 1.5% growth. This unexpected shift can be attributed to the much-anticipated teaser released by the enigmatic Shiba Inu spokesperson, Shytoshi Kusama.

Known for leaving more questions than answers with each of his publications, Kusama has managed to captivate the attention of the cryptocurrency community once again. This time, however, the Shiba Inu team itself took the initiative to lead the discussion, marking the release of a new video with a thought-provoking statement: "Wen is so last year. The real question is... Where?"

Despite the anticipation surrounding Kusama's teaser, the focus quickly shifted back to the price of the SHIB token. Following the publication and the overall temporary respite on the crypto market, the Shiba Inu token showcased intriguing price action.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) price outlook

Initially plummeting to $0.000007 per SHIB, the token's value experienced positive aftershocks from the teaser release. The price then witnessed a significant surge, reaching $0.000073.

Analyzing the SHIB price chart, two possible scenarios emerge. The first scenario suggests that if the Shiba Inu token maintains its current level and the daily candle closes here, it would indicate the strength and presence of interested buyers.

On the other hand, the second scenario envisions the price returning to or even dropping below $0.000007 after this bounce, implying that the recent surge was merely a correction and could potentially send the token on its "last" journey.