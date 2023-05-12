SHIB Price Analysis for May 12

Neither bulls nor bears are dominating the market today, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has failed to join the list of rising coins, falling by 1.02%.
On the local time frame, the rate of SHIB has found a resistance level at $0.00000868. If the correction continues, there is a chance to see a decline to the recently formed support at $0.0000085. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.
On the daily chart, the price of SHIB keeps falling after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.000009 zone. If the candle closes below yesterday's low, the energy may be enough for the breakout of support, followed by a drop to the $0.000008 zone.
A similar picture can be seen on the weekly time frame as the rate continues the drop after the breakout of the $0.00000965 level.
If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, traders can expect a test of the support at $0.00000778 within the next few days.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000860 at press time.