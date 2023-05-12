Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for May 12

Fri, 05/12/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long can drop of SHIB last before it finds reversal zone?
SHIB Price Analysis for May 12
Neither bulls nor bears are dominating the market today, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

SHIB has failed to join the list of rising coins, falling by 1.02%.

On the local time frame, the rate of SHIB has found a resistance level at $0.00000868. If the correction continues, there is a chance to see a decline to the recently formed support at $0.0000085. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

On the daily chart, the price of SHIB keeps falling after a failed attempt to fix above the $0.000009 zone. If the candle closes below yesterday's low, the energy may be enough for the breakout of support, followed by a drop to the $0.000008 zone.

A similar picture can be seen on the weekly time frame as the rate continues the drop after the breakout of the $0.00000965 level.

If buyers cannot seize the initiative shortly, traders can expect a test of the support at $0.00000778 within the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000860 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

