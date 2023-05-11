Original U.Today article

PEPE Price Analysis for May 11

Thu, 05/11/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can PEPE coin continue to show expansive growth?
PEPE Price Analysis for May 11
The cryptocurrency market is not ready to grow yet, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

PEPE/USD

The decline of PEPE has turned out to be quite profound, going down by almost 15%.

On the hourly chart, the rate of PEPE is coming back to the recently formed support at $0.000001566. If the daily closure happens near it, the correction can continue tomorrow to the $0.00000015 zone.

On the longer time frame, traders should pay attention to the level at $0.000001522. At the moment, buyers are losing it as there was no reaction after the the price tested it a few days ago. In this regard, the fall may last until the zone of $0.0000012-$0.0000014. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long projections as PEPE was listed on exchanges not long ago. Meanwhile, if the drop continues, there might be a bounce back at the mirror level at $0.000001.

PEPE is trading at $0.0000016047 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

