    SHIB Praised by Forbes as "Beyond Cute", Shiba Inu Executive Reacts

    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu executive shared her reaction to a recent Forbes article about meme coins and SHIB in particular
    Wed, 12/06/2024 - 16:39
    Marketing lead of the Shiba Inu team, Lucie, has taken to the X social media platform to boast that SHIB got mentioned in a recently published Forbes article about meme cryptocurrencies together with Dogecoin, Floki, Mother Iggy, and BONK.

    Forbes endorses Shiba Inu

    The media “monster” Forbes provided a brief description of all of the meme coins mentioned above and provided things that investors should check about these coins before rushing to buy them – do they have roadmaps? What do they bring to the market? And do these coins have any community behind them?

    When talking about Shiba Inu, Forbes wrote that it is “beyond cute” – the “cutest of all the doges.” The article mentioned that SHIB was “a great example of how meme coins are developing real utility and are even setting the technological pace for other digital currencies.”

    Forbes mentioned that SHIB is the second largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization after Dogecoin and it has recently inked a partnership with Zama.ai. The goal of this strategic partnership is to create a “fully homomorphic encryption platform.” When it is ready and launched, SHIB will be able to let its users create identity, get their digital security improved and see new solutions for risk management integrated as well as enjoy the enhancement of other financial technologies.

    Lucie shared that she was thrilled to see an “objective source recognizing the SHIB developers’ hard work.”

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Memecoin News
