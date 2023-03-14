SHIB Metaverse Experience Becomes Gem Many People Are Queueing for at SXSW 2023

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Twitter user @scorchia_moon, who describes himself as a member of the SHIB team, has tweeted that there are quite a lot of people queuing to get to the SHIB booth at the SXSW 2023 event, which has been taking place since March 10 and will continue until this Sunday.

@scorchia_moon shared a photo of people waiting to do the Shib Metaverse experience and stressed that the SHIB booth has become "a very popular spot in the hall." Apparently, this was what the SHIB dev team called "SHIB happy hour" and took place on Saturday, March 11.

At that time, SXSW visitors were allowed to experience the SHIB Metaverse, entering the WAGMI Temple. Aside from deepening in the VR world, visitors could hear about the history of SHIB's creation, its decentralization roots and the mysterious founder of the coin, Ryoshi, who has chosen to disappear from social media and withdrawn from ruling the project, leaving it to Shytoshi Kusama, the lead developer of the coin.

On Saturday, Kusama took to Twitter to share a new screenshot from the metaverse with the community. This was a screenshot of WAGMI Temple, which SHIB Metaverse prepared for the "best movie poster" contest.

The WAGMI Temple is one of the 11 hubs that are going to be unlocked once the project is ready and the launch takes place. No definite dates have been voiced by SHIB developers yet. Besides, just this weekend they finally released the Shibarim beta.

The new blockchain is called PuppyNet. All tokens on it are only for testing purposes, Shytoshi Kusama reminded readers of a recent Medium article, in which he introduced PuppyNet to the SHIB army. He urged users not to give their hard-earned SHIB to scammers should they begin shilling these "new tokens" to them.