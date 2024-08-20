    Epic 644.8% Anomaly Hits Shiba Inu's Shibarium

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium sees 645% jump in transactions and 465% increase in active accounts, alongside SHIB price pump
    Tue, 20/08/2024 - 12:13
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Stranger things continue to happen in the Shiba Inu (SHIB) realm, according to the latest on-chain data for the Shibarium layer-2 solution.

    According to statistics from Shibariumscan, the number of new transactions has increased by more than 644.8%, jumping from 1,736 to 11,194 in the last 24 hours. This is the largest increase in a key metric for Shibarium's own blockchain in over a month.

    In addition, Shibarium has seen an increase in the number of daily active accounts per reporting period. The number rose from 237 to 1,103, symbolizing an increase of 465.4% over the given period. 

    Article image
    Source: Shibariumscan

    The spike in both transactions and active accounts in the last 24 hours is a clear indicator of the increased activity that has stormed the blockchain of the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

    Why? 

    The reasons behind the surge could be several. For instance, one of them could be the recent success of sunpump - a "fair launch" platform recently launched on the Tron network.

    Although the connection to Shiba Inu is indirect, the launch of the platform and its endorsement by Justin Sun, Tron's founder and a major SHIB holder, may have sparked the interest of investors and traders in Shibarium as another place to look for undervalued meme tokens.

    Another reason may be the recent price gains of the Shiba Inu token. In the last 24 hours, the price of SHIB has increased by more than 4%. As a result of this price movement, the Shiba Inu token has once again moved above $0.000013. 

    Article image
    SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

    What is next for Shiba Inu and Shibarium? That is an open question. But the Shiba Inu ecosystem is definitely one to watch right now.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

