    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Exec Defends Shytoshi Kusama's Anonymity Stance

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shytoshi Kusama just validated by team member regarding his hidden identity
    Tue, 20/08/2024 - 11:45
    Lucie, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) team's marketing lead, has posted a defense of Shytoshi Kusama’s desire to maintain his privacy. The lead developer of Shiba Inu's identity remains unknown to the public, raising criticism from some members of the community.

    Lucie's defense of Kusama's anonymous identity 

    Responding to critics in an X post, Lucie says Kusama’s stance on maintaining anonymity is not an issue. What matters, according to Lucie, are his actions, responsibility and morals. However, she pointed out that anonymous developers can be a red flag when problems arise. This is because they can easily run away and leave the community behind.

    Recognizing this as an issue, Lucie says developers in the Shiba Inu community have a different orientation. She highlighted their integrity and dedication to the project for the past three years. “They didn’t just talk — they stuck around, built exactly what they promised, and proved every FUDder wrong along the way,” Lucie emphasized.

    She went on to talk about how doxxed developers, despite being known publicly, have abandoned projects, lied to their communities and failed to keep pledges. To Lucie, being a doxxed developer does not equate to reliability in the crypto space.

    What truly counts, according to Lucie, is accountability, actions and long-term commitment to their projects. Lucie concludes that developers in the SHIB space have consistently delivered, despite remaining anonymous. This proves that integrity speaks louder than a public identity.

    Sneak peak at Kusama’s identity

    Kusama revealed his identity in July, showing up in public to IVS 2024, a major annual Web3 start-up event in Japan. However, nobody could tell if he was the real SHIB leader since his face was hidden behind two masks.

    Prior to the reveal, Kusama announced on X that the Shiba army is welcome to come see him at the IVS 2024 event. Although their curiosity was not fully satisfied, these individuals have continued to show commitment to the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    #Shytoshi Kusama
