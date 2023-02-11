SHIB Lead Dev Warns He Has No Connection With This New "Shiba Inu Token": Details

Sat, 02/11/2023 - 11:33
Yuri Molchan
Shytoshi Kusama says he or Shiba Inu network have nothing to do with PAW token
SHIB Lead Dev Warns He Has No Connection With This New "Shiba Inu Token": Details
In a recent tweet, the lead developer of Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency clarified the situation of his relation to the meme coin PAW.

"I have nothing to do with PAW token"

The lead dev of SHIB, known in the social media space under an alias Shytoshi Kusama, has taken to Twitter to answer the manifold questions he has been receiving as of late about whether or not he is in any way connected to the PAW token that has recently emerged on the market. He also highlighted that he does not own any PAW coins.

He stated he has nothing to do with this meme cryptocurrency, and it does not relate to Shiba Inu in any way. He warned the SHIB community to be careful, saying that there are "many wolves in Shib's clothing."

However, Twitter user SHIBARMY CANADA (@Dezaxe) shared a screenshot of another recent comment of Shytoshi about PAW, this time from a Telegram chat. In it, the developer says that there is nothing wrong with PAW, it is not fake.

Kusama just again stressed that he personally is not associated with this meme cryptocurrency. He added, "I'm sure there are some nice folks behind it."

Source of Kusama-PAW rumors

In the comment thread, @Dezaxe user suggested that Shytoshi had better get on with the Shibarium release, rather than spread negative comments that want to build on this Layer-2 protocol for SHIB.

The same user also shared a link to Etherscan, which shows that in October last year, a whopping 8 billion Shiba Inu was sent from Shytoshi's wallet to an address that contains PAW tokens.

This, he claimed, has provoked rumors that Shytoshi may be somehow linked to this crypto project.

User @martinDouglas_ stepped in to clarify that the aforementioned wallet to which Shytoshi moved 8 billion SHIB belongs not to Kusama but to @Web3Queenie, a community manager of the Shiba Eternity game.

A few words on PAW tokens

PAW symbol for their token was introduced by PawZone project, which is currently building an NFT marketplace for Shibarium. The founder, JD, has recently taken to Twitter to say that despite his project being more than a year old, somebody else has launched another PAW token.

He believes that these people have stolen the ticker of his token "to steal the fire" that he organically created in the first place. He thanked Shytoshi Kusama for clarifying his attitude toward the PAW token.

