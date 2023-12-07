Advertisement
SHIB Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop from Binance, DOGE Founder Unveils His BTC Stash, Samson Mow Says BTC Still Targets $1 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

article image
Valeria Blokhina
Take a closer look at the latest crypto events with U.Today's news digest!
Thu, 12/07/2023 - 16:07

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders can claim $500,000 crypto airdrop from Binance

As announced by Binance crypto exchange on its official X handle, it is conducting an exciting airdrop for its Web3 wallet users. Participants will get the chance to receive $500,000 worth of cryptocurrencies ranging from one SHIB to one BTC. The participation rules are very simple: Binance users only need to make a swap using the Binance Web3 Wallet. As a reminder, the Binance Web3 wallet was introduced last month; along with access to a selected collection of decentralized applications, it enables users to swap tokens and earn yield. At the end of November, the exchange achieved a major milestone, as in just three weeks, over one million Binance Web3 wallets have been created.

Dogecoin founder unveils his Bitcoin stash, here's surprising part

In a recent X post, Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus revealed how much Bitcoin he has in his crypto stash. However, the "confession" should be taken with a grain of salt, as Markus is known for his love of irony and sarcasm. In the post, the DOGE creator wrote that he owns 0.0006 BTC, and in order to become a millionaire, he needs Bitcoin "to go to 166.6 million.” The information shared by Markus may be far from what he owns in reality, as the first rule of crypto security is not to show off your crypto holdings on social media. But it is highly likely that Markus holds Bitcoin; in one of his recent posts, he admitted that among the variety of cryptocurrencies, he prefers Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Bitcoin (BTC) still targets $1 million, per Samson Mow, as he says Balaji Srinivasan got timing wrong

Jan3 CEO Samson Mow has shared yet another take on Bitcoin's price in a recent X post. This time, he touched upon the topic of former Coinbase CTO Balaji Srinivasan predicting that the flagship crypto would reach $1 million. Mow believes that the prediction was correct in terms of price but was wrong about the timing and catalyst. The Jan3 CEO suggests that BTC will reach $1 million due to the “massive rapid influx of institutional capital while Bitcoin available for sale is at historical lows, compounded by the halving.” In contrast, Srinivasan expected that price level to be reached due to the continuous money printing by the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve and due to the banking crisis that was in full swing in March. All in all, Mow argues that $1 million per Bitcoin is still in play.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Dogecoin News #Billy Markus #Dogecoin co-founder #Samson Mow #Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Valeria Blokhina

Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.



