SHIB Holders Can Claim $500,000 Crypto Airdrop from Binance, DOGE Founder Unveils His BTC Stash, Samson Mow Says BTC Still Targets $1 Million: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders can claim $500,000 crypto airdrop from Binance

As announced by Binance crypto exchange on its official X handle, it is conducting an exciting airdrop for its Web3 wallet users. Participants will get the chance to receive $500,000 worth of cryptocurrencies ranging from one SHIB to one BTC. The participation rules are very simple: Binance users only need to make a swap using the Binance Web3 Wallet. As a reminder, the Binance Web3 wallet was introduced last month; along with access to a selected collection of decentralized applications, it enables users to swap tokens and earn yield. At the end of November, the exchange achieved a major milestone, as in just three weeks, over one million Binance Web3 wallets have been created.

Dogecoin founder unveils his Bitcoin stash, here's surprising part

In a recent X post, Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus revealed how much Bitcoin he has in his crypto stash. However, the "confession" should be taken with a grain of salt, as Markus is known for his love of irony and sarcasm. In the post, the DOGE creator wrote that he owns 0.0006 BTC, and in order to become a millionaire, he needs Bitcoin "to go to 166.6 million.” The information shared by Markus may be far from what he owns in reality, as the first rule of crypto security is not to show off your crypto holdings on social media. But it is highly likely that Markus holds Bitcoin; in one of his recent posts, he admitted that among the variety of cryptocurrencies, he prefers Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Bitcoin (BTC) still targets $1 million, per Samson Mow, as he says Balaji Srinivasan got timing wrong