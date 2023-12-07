'Let AI Wars Begin': Dogecoin (DOGE) Creator Reacts to Google's New AI Model Gemini

In a significant development, Google DeepMind, the AI division of Google, introduced its latest AI model, Gemini, yesterday.

Gemini is a versatile model designed for audio, photo and video tasks, featuring three versions: Nano for simple tasks, Pro for more complex functions integrated into the Bard chatbot and Ultra, the most powerful variant set to surpass GPT-4 and GPT-4V next year.

Developers can access APIs for Gemini Pro starting Dec. 13, marking a notable step in AI advancements.

The announcement triggered a response from Billy Markus, the founder of Dogecoin (DOGE), who goes by the moniker Shibetoshi Nakamoto. In a cryptic post, Markus declared, "Google launched their AI. Let the AI wars begin."

While Marcus did not explicitly identify the contenders in this impending clash of AI titans, his close ties with Elon Musk, the billionaire founder of Tesla and X, and a fervent DOGE supporter, suggest Musk's recently introduced AI solution, Grok, could be a formidable opponent.

google launched their ai



let the ai wars begin pic.twitter.com/CxPvRFK8UJ — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) December 6, 2023

Grok distinguishes itself by leveraging real-time information from the X platform, providing a significant advantage. Musk emphasized the AI's sense of humor, adding a unique touch to its interactions, U.Today reported back then.

As the AI sector experiences heightened competition, the release of Gemini, Grok and ChatGPT by major players sets the stage for a compelling narrative.

The future of AI, as envisioned by Dogecoin's creator, presents a dichotomy – either saving humanity or posing a threat. The unfolding AI developments promise an interesting and uncertain path ahead.