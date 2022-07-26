SHIB, DOGE, BTC and ETH Now Accepted by One of Oldest Swiss Business Travel Companies

Swiss travel company Kuoni Business Travel, founded in 1906, has concluded a partnership with crypto payment service BitPay. Thanks to the cooperation, Kuoni customers who need to organize business travel will now be able to pay for services using cryptocurrencies. The following cryptocurrencies are currently available for payment through BitPay: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Litecoin (LTC) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC).

Commenting on the innovation, the head of the travel company said that by adopting crypto as a means of payment, Kuoni is responding to growing demand for payment by modern digital methods.

Crypto payments become more popular among merchants

News of the adoption of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment no longer has the same wow effect as before. It seems that every day more and more companies are coming around to it, perfectly understanding what competitive advantages such innovations offer. Companies like BitPay and NowPayments also deserve a lot of credit for crypto adoption. In addition to international travel services and air carriers, these two payment systems also have as clients famous luxury brands, such as Balenciaga, Gucci and Tag Heuer.

What is surprising is that despite the depressing situation on the market, companies are not afraid to work with crypto. On the contrary, it seems that cryptocurrencies are opening up new opportunities for more and more merchants to realize their marketing and operational potential. Perhaps with each such integration and partnership, we are getting closer to the point where if you do not accept crypto payments, then you are not trendy.