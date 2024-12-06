SHIB Community Stunned by 144,045% Surge in SHIB Burns, Ripple Breaks Silence on RLUSD Stablecoin Launch, Samson Mow Confirms $1 Million BTC Price Target: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today has prepared summaries of the top three news stories over the past day.

Mammoth 144,045% SHIB burn jump stuns Shiba Inu community: Details

According to data provided by the Shibburn tracker, Shiba Inu recently saw a significant increase in its burn rate, reaching levels not seen for a long time. On Dec. 4, this metric surged by an astonishing 144,045%, with a total of 2,041,299,351 SHIB tokens shifted to unspendable wallets. This burn rate spike is primarily attributed to a major transfer of 2,020,624,700 SHIB made earlier this week, along with two smaller transactions. Additionally, the total SHIB burned within the last week reached an impressive 4,251,012,135 tokens, reflecting a weekly burn rate increase of 1,990.39%. The SHIB community reacted positively to this news, with many expressing their enthusiasm and optimism regarding the significant reduction in the circulating supply.

Ripple breaks silence on RLUSD stablecoin launch: Details

Ripple has officially addressed the speculation regarding the launch of its highly anticipated RLUSD stablecoin, specifically responding to rumors that it would debut on Dec. 4. As the date passed without the stablecoin's launch, the fintech company took to the X platform to clarify the situation. In its X post , Ripple reaffirmed that "RLUSD isn’t launching today," highlighting its commitment to working closely with the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) in order to ensure regulatory compliance. "We’re in lockstep with the NYDFS on final approval and will share updates as soon as possible. We are fully committed to launching under the supervision of NYDFS and upholding the highest regulatory standards," Ripple stated. The company also promised to provide updates as progress is made.

