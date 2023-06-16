SHIB Community Reacts as Shiba Inu Lead Hints at Next Direction for Shibarium

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama hints at the next direction for Shibarium, while unveiling "Shibacals" to the SHIB community.

Shiba ecosystem official Lucie shared a screenshot of Kusama's statement on Twitter.

"One more step to Shibarium," Kusama stated. The community remains enthused by the mention of Shibarium while seeking further details on what the Shiba Inu lead's statement might mean.

Lucie gave her opinion on the upcoming launch of the Shibarium mainnet, as previously reported. The mainnet launch of Shiba Inu Layer 2 Shibarium is predicted to occur in either July or August, according to estimates made by Shibarium developer "Shibarium1" and Shytoshi Kusama.

While the Shiba Inu team's collective projection remains 2023, Lucie provides hers as Q3. Lucie lists several stages that are essential for mainnet deployment, including the testing procedure and security checks.

In an earlier screenshot of a message from the Shiba Inu lead shared by Lucie, Kusama hinted at a big reveal, likely in early July. He stated that, at the right time, "the next 'something is coming' trailer will blossom into a showcase of the next addition to the Shiba Inu ecosystem."

Shiba Inu launches Shibacals

Kusama mentioned Shibacals, which bring a real-life component to the Shiba Inu ecosystem, in his Telegram message, per the screenshot shared by Lucie.

Hey #ShibaArmy, let's talk about the electrifying prospect of connecting the In-Real-Life (IRL) component of the Shiba Inu Ecosystem! @shibacals ( follow them! ) 🌐🚀



Shiba Inu is not just a digital phenomenon, but a community that thrives on real-world interactions. We're… pic.twitter.com/SOOS3QQbgg — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) June 16, 2023

Further details provided by Lucie suggest that with the in-real-life component ushered in by Shibacals, the positive impact of the Shiba Inu ecosystem might be amplified beyond the digital realm. It is also hoped that this will bring about further collaborations and partnerships for the Shiba ecosystem.

She adds that in the coming days, more details and progress regarding the in-real-life component of the Shiba Inu ecosystem will be unveiled.