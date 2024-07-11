Shiba Inu Insider's Crucial Tweet Sparks SHIB Community Buzz

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As the SHIB community eagerly awaits the launch of the TREAT token, Shiba Inu team member Lucie has issued an important message. Lucie wrote in a tweet: "Good TREAT takes time. Not launched yet, but stay focused. Good SHIB, along with BONE and Leash, deserves genuine treatment. Stay safe."

Lucie, in her tweet, encouraged patience in the wait for the much-anticipated TREAT token. While there has been a lot of buzz about TREAT's impending launch, Lucie reminded the Shiba Inu community that a quality product takes time.

While reiterating that the TREAT token has not yet been launched, Lucie urged the community to remain focused. This is crucial as it helps prevent misinformation. By urging the community to stay focused, Lucie highlighted the importance of paying attention to the project’s long-term goals rather than immediate gratification.

Making mention of other Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens, SHIB, BONE and LEASH, Lucie stated that that these tokens need "genuine treatment," thus emphasizing their significance. Lucie's statement could also refer to ongoing and future efforts to enhance the utility of these tokens.

Lucie concluded her message by urging the Shiba Inu community to stay safe amid the ongoing anticipation. This remains an essential warning against potential scams or misinformation that might arise in the course of their wait.

Anticipation grows in Shiba Inu community

Earlier in the week, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama, in an X post, hinted at upcoming developments for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, including the launch of TREAT and the global "treat yourself tour."

In an X post, Kusama wrote: "We have many more things in store to complete this system overall, and we are finalizing partnerships to grant full power to the system we've built. Now, as we approach the completion of the entirety of Ryoshi's plan for, a decentralized system with no leader. Treat, Shi, and Shibacon must be launched alongside all the necessary technology to ensure a perfect transition to control by the DAOs, as relayed in the Shib Paper last year."

The official X handle of the Shibarium network has recently tweeted an intriguing teaser, sparking another wave of anticipation. In the coming days, eyes are peeled for developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.