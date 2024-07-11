Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Insider's Crucial Tweet Sparks SHIB Community Buzz

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama hinted at upcoming developments for SHIB ecosystem earlier in week
    Thu, 11/07/2024 - 10:21
    Shiba Inu Insider's Crucial Tweet Sparks SHIB Community Buzz
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As the SHIB community eagerly awaits the launch of the TREAT token, Shiba Inu team member Lucie has issued an important message. Lucie wrote in a tweet: "Good TREAT takes time. Not launched yet, but stay focused. Good SHIB, along with BONE and Leash, deserves genuine treatment. Stay safe."

    Advertisement

    Lucie, in her tweet, encouraged patience in the wait for the much-anticipated TREAT token. While there has been a lot of buzz about TREAT's impending launch, Lucie reminded the Shiba Inu community that a quality product takes time.

    While reiterating that the TREAT token has not yet been launched, Lucie urged the community to remain focused. This is crucial as it helps prevent misinformation. By urging the community to stay focused, Lucie highlighted the importance of paying attention to the project’s long-term goals rather than immediate gratification.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Lead Surprises SHIB Community With First-Ever Meet and Greet
    Thu, 07/04/2024 - 15:46
    Shiba Inu Lead Surprises SHIB Community With First-Ever Meet and Greet
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Making mention of other Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens, SHIB, BONE and LEASH, Lucie stated that that these tokens need "genuine treatment," thus emphasizing their significance. Lucie's statement could also refer to ongoing and future efforts to enhance the utility of these tokens.

    Lucie concluded her message by urging the Shiba Inu community to stay safe amid the ongoing anticipation. This remains an essential warning against potential scams or misinformation that might arise in the course of their wait.

    Anticipation grows in Shiba Inu community

    Earlier in the week, Shiba Inu lead Shytoshi Kusama, in an X post, hinted at upcoming developments for the Shiba Inu ecosystem, including the launch of TREAT and the global "treat yourself tour."

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Gets Critical Message, What It Pertains To
    Sun, 06/16/2024 - 10:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community Gets Critical Message, What It Pertains To
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In an X post, Kusama wrote: "We have many more things in store to complete this system overall, and we are finalizing partnerships to grant full power to the system we've built. Now, as we approach the completion of the entirety of Ryoshi's plan for, a decentralized system with no leader. Treat, Shi, and Shibacon must be launched alongside all the necessary technology to ensure a perfect transition to control by the DAOs, as relayed in the Shib Paper last year."

    The official X handle of the Shibarium network has recently tweeted an intriguing teaser, sparking another wave of anticipation. In the coming days, eyes are peeled for developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image PEPE on Track to Erase One Zero, Volume Needs Fresh Trigger
    Jul 11, 2024 - 10:15
    PEPE on Track to Erase One Zero, Volume Needs Fresh Trigger
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Michael Saylor Issues “Bitcoin Power” Statement Amid BTC Price Uncertainty
    Jul 11, 2024 - 10:15
    Michael Saylor Issues “Bitcoin Power” Statement Amid BTC Price Uncertainty
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image XRP on Verge of Crazy Price Pump, If John Bollinger's Bands Are Right
    Jul 11, 2024 - 10:15
    XRP on Verge of Crazy Price Pump, If John Bollinger's Bands Are Right
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    iGaming Platform BC.GAME Signs $40 Million Deal to Become Principal Partner of Leicester City
    Dora Announces Progression Into A Unified Multichain and MultiVM Explorer
    El Salvador to Incorporate Bitcoin in Private Investment Banking
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Insider's Crucial Tweet Sparks SHIB Community Buzz
    PEPE on Track to Erase One Zero, Volume Needs Fresh Trigger
    Michael Saylor Issues “Bitcoin Power” Statement Amid BTC Price Uncertainty
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD