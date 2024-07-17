Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 300% - Hint At Price Burning Zero Soon?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu sees one of its top metrics show impressive surge as SHIB price begins to recover after recent fall
    Wed, 17/07/2024 - 11:44
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 300% - Hint At Price Burning Zero Soon?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    According to the Shibburn wallet tracker, which traces Shiba Inu burn transactions on Etherscan and then publishes the details on its individual website, over the last 24 hours, the Shiba Inu community has successfully increased the SHIB burn rate.

    This major increase took place while the SHIB price began to recover after an almost 9% fall faced earlier this week.

    SHIB burns jump high

    The above-mentioned data source revealed that over the last 24 hours, the SHIB burn rate jumped by approximately 300%. However, the number of burned SHIB coins that triggered this substantial growth was less than one million – merely 899,940 SHIB.

    HOT Stories
    Dogecoin Founder Hints That Millennials' Retirement Savings Total 1 Bitcoin, Here's Catch
    Crucial BTC Price Level for Bitcoin Bull Run Unveiled by Samson Mow
    Cardano (ADA) Seeing Extreme Levels of Bearishess
    Is XRP Ready for $0.7? Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of $0.00002, Ethereum (ETH) Reversal Halted

    There have so far been only four transactions, with the largest one carrying nearly all of the above SHIB chunk – 749,807 coins.

    Article image
    Image via Shibburn

    Shibarium keeps attracting new users

    As reported earlier, the Shiba Inu layer-2 solution Shibarium continues to see an inflow of new users on a daily basis. The number of new accounts on the aforementioned blockchain built by the SHIB team has increased by 23%, rising from 489 to 602.

    This major increase has happened despite the team increasing the transaction fees on Shibarium; they have popped up from 19.31 BONE to 40.14 BONE. Curiously, a portion of these gas fees is set aside by the team to be used later for purchasing Shiba Inu tokens and then burning them. The SHIB team continuously states on social media, in response to urges to accelerate SHIB burns, that higher burns will only be possible once the Shibarium utility begins to rise drastically.

    The more new users, partners and dApp builders Shibarium integrates, the higher the utility will be, which will result in a larger number of Shiba Inu burns, according to the Shibarium concept suggested by the mysterious founder Ryoshi and then taken over by the pseudonymous lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama.

    Related
    Crucial BTC Price Level for Bitcoin Bull Run Unveiled by Samson Mow
    Wed, 07/17/2024 - 08:13
    Crucial BTC Price Level for Bitcoin Bull Run Unveiled by Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    SHIB price approaching $0.00002

    In the meantime, the price of the second largest canine-themed cryptocurrency, SHIB, has staged a 6.46% rise today after falling by roughly 9% on Tuesday. The current price rise, however, was diminished as the meme coin went down, shedding 2.45%.

    At the time of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001918, with the important psychological price mark of $0.00002 within arm’s reach.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Cryptocurrency
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Satoshi No More: Crypto Community Buzzes Over Craig Wright's Latest Move
    Jul 17, 2024 - 12:51
    Satoshi No More: Crypto Community Buzzes Over Craig Wright's Latest Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image Bitcoin ETFs Top Staggering $423 Million Inflows on Eighth Consecutive Day
    Jul 17, 2024 - 12:48
    Bitcoin ETFs Top Staggering $423 Million Inflows on Eighth Consecutive Day
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    related image Ancient Whales Awake En Masse as Bitcoin Hits $66,000
    Jul 17, 2024 - 12:48
    Ancient Whales Awake En Masse as Bitcoin Hits $66,000
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Venom Announces Deepcoin Spot & Futures Listings
    Coinfest Asia 2024: Dive into Web3 Innovation Across 17 Immersive Areas
    BinaryX Announces Historic Vote to Burn 74% of BNX Tokens
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi No More: Crypto Community Buzzes Over Craig Wright's Latest Move
    Bitcoin ETFs Top Staggering $423 Million Inflows on Eighth Consecutive Day
    Ancient Whales Awake En Masse as Bitcoin Hits $66,000
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD