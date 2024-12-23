Advertisement
    SHIB Burns Jump 936%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu community keeps removing SHIB meme coins from circulating supply
    Mon, 23/12/2024 - 15:53
    SHIB Burns Jump 936%, Price Reacts Unexpectedly
    Shibburn tracking platform spread the word about a substantial increase in the pace at which SHIB meme coins are being driven out of the circulating supply. Several million SHIB have been transferred to dead-end wallets.

    The weekly burns are currently in the red, even though 10 times the amount of SHIB has been burned over the past seven days.

    Meanwhile, the SHIB price has been moving sideways, regardless of the SHIB army succeeding in the token burn field this time.

    Burn rate soars 936%

    Data revealed by the Shibburn platform shows that over the last 24 hours, a total of 6,690,287 SHIB meme coins has been transitioned to unspendable blockchain wallets, triggering a massive 936.52% surge in the daily burn rate.

    The two largest transactions carried 3,507,923 and 2,300,437 SHIB out of circulation.

    Data regarding the number of SHIB burned in the last week shows a burn rate plunge of almost 60%, while 62,381,241 SHIB coins were driven out of circulation and locked in unspendable wallets.

    SHIB market performance

    Last Friday, the world’s second largest meme cryptocurrency by market capitalization size, SHIB, stunned the market with a rapid increase of approximately 30% as it jumped from $0.00001859 to $0.00002406.

    Since then, however, the popular meme coin has been facing a decline, which by now totals 9.61%, as SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002168. This week, SHIB has been trading sideways, striving to break above the $0.00002200 resistance level.

    About the author
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
