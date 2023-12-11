Advertisement
New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Details

Tomiwabold Olajide
Shiba Inu has seen 55% increase in last three months
Mon, 12/11/2023 - 16:20
New Shiba Inu Whale Holding 4.1 Trillion SHIB Born: Details
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto data tracker Whale Alert has observed a massive Shiba Inu shift in recent hours. Whale Alert reports that 4.19 trillion (4,193,953,460,450) SHIB worth $40,823,942 moved between whale wallets.

A Shiba Inu mega whale emerged as the massive 4.1 trillion SHIB shifted to a new address, which only houses the $40 million worth of crypto stash.

Over the weekend, a massive stash of 4,218,953,460,450 Shiba Inu tokens worth $43,372,951 was also reported to be moved between whale wallets.

The transactions might represent OTC transactions that occur outside of a crypto exchange, or maybe wallet reshuffling. Either way, the identity and motive of the new whale are unknown.

Shiba Inu price action

At the time of writing, SHIB was down 7.65% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000095. Shiba Inu added a zero to its price as the crypto market saw significant declines, with over $312 million worth of liquidations.

Shiba Inu has seen a 55% increase in the last three months, staying relatively quiet during the recent altcoin season, according to crypto analyst Ali.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Triggers 341% Volume Increase, Reason Behind It?

While there is much room for growth ahead, SHIB faces a major resistance zone, where nearly 90,000 addresses hold over 422 trillion SHIB at $0.000016.

Meanwhile, Shibarium has increased dramatically, crossing 83 million total transactions, now at 83,743, 416. According to Shibarium scan data, Shibarium has reached 2,061,084 in total blocks processed.

Wallet addresses have also seen an increase, now at 1,304,498.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

