Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,436% as Price Picks Up Momentum

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu burn mechanism just skyrocketed again
    Sat, 12/10/2024 - 15:06
    SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,436% as Price Picks Up Momentum
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has recorded a significant uptick after struggling to break above the resistance level of $0.00001750. The dog-themed meme coin’s price shift follows an incredible spike in its burn rate. This metric has soared by 1,436% and is contributing to price stability.

    Advertisement

    Bullish sentiment builds as SHIB resistance is broken

    Shibburn data shows that over 19 million SHIB have been sent to dead wallets. This raised the cumulative burned tokens to a staggering 410,730,888,039,931 SHIB. As of writing, a total of 583,534,897,373,752 SHIB tokens remain in circulation.

    Related
    2.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Will It Make a Comeback?
    Fri, 10/11/2024 - 12:42
    2.7 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Will It Make a Comeback?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    This has triggered bullish sentiments within the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Following the deflationary push, the price has climbed by over 5%. The previous resistance level has been broken, with the price momentarily coasting toward the next level of $0.000018.

    Although the token’s price witnessed a correction down to its present level, SHIB has shown promise. Users remain optimistic that the meme coin will steadily climb to new levels if the current momentum is sustained.

    As of this writing, data shows that Shiba Inu is changing hands for $0.00001797, representing a notable 5.42% rise in the last 24 hours.

    Shytoshi Kusama's teasers fuel speculation

    U.Today teased earlier that should SHIB’s price stay above the 100-day EMA, it will likely play a crucial role in regaining previously lost valuation. The meme coin has launched a comeback through a series of token burning over the past few weeks.

    Related
    Crucial Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community as SHIB Gets Into Spotlight
    Sat, 10/12/2024 - 14:11
    Crucial Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community as SHIB Gets Into Spotlight
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Meanwhile, Shytoshi Kusama, the enigmatic leader of the Shiba Inu team, dropped a teaser that recently fueled bullish sentiments in the ecosystem. In a series of X posts, Kusama teased Shibizens with a back-to-the-future message.

    Notably, the message dwells on a new “friendshib” with a legendary car maker, DeLorean Motor Company. Although Kusama has not revealed the key details, the SHIB community has expressed excitement about the possibility of a sports car company partnership.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 12, 2024 - 14:40
    3.78 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Price Skyrockets 7%
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 12, 2024 - 14:11
    Crucial Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community as SHIB Gets Into Spotlight
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Whale Tracker - How do traders make money analysing wallets? Find out at the ArbitrageScanner.io Event
    Forex Expo Dubai 2024 Breaks Records with 21,000+ Attendees, Setting New Standards in the Global Forex Industry
    The 5th Edition of Europe’s Biggest Blockchain Festival – Next Block Expo - March 19-20 - Join The Party
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 1,436% as Price Picks Up Momentum
    3.78 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Price Skyrockets 7%
    Crucial Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community as SHIB Gets Into Spotlight
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD