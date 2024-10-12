Shiba Inu (SHIB) Explosion Incoming? 3 Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Levels to Watch Ahead of Reversal, XRP Recovery Attempt Started

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu is getting close to the point where a symmetrical triangle pattern on the chart indicates a big price move may be about to occur. When an asset leaves the triangle's bounds, these patterns have historically suggested that volatility may increase. At this point, SHIB traders are expecting a significant change in momentum.

At present, the price of SHIB is stabilizing within the triangle's narrowing range; typically a strong move in either direction is preceded by this tightening. When assets break out of these patterns, momentum often picks up quickly, potentially leading to a significant price increase. When it comes to SHIB, the asset may see a major upswing in price if it breaks above important resistance levels.

Tokens may target a more significant breakout at the first resistance level, which is approximately $0.000018. Next there is $0.000020 and beyond. SHIB may try to hit higher price levels again, as it did earlier in the year, if the bullish sentiment grows and volume backs the move.

On the negative side, it is important to remember that SHIB may return to the $0.000015 range if it is unable to maintain above support levels. A more substantial decline in value might result if the price does not stay where it is.

XRP's subtle recovery

In the last 24 hours, XRP has made a little comeback, which might be the start of a longer-term reversal for the asset. This upward momentum is providing traders some hope for a rebound after the last two weeks have seen a period of suppressed price movement. But there are still significant obstacles to overcome.

XRP saw a big decline at the end of September, losing a significant portion of its value in a short amount of time based on the most recent price action. Bearish sentiment was induced by this sell-off, and there has not been enough buying pressure to stop the decline since. As the token attempts to regain traction, the lack of strong support from buyers is concerning. Technically speaking, XRP is attempting to overcome the resistance level at $0.55, which is essential for the asset to keep up its momentum.

A profitable discovery might pave the way for a shift in the direction of the $0.60 range. But XRP might find it difficult to advance past this point in the absence of significant bullish support. If XRP is to avoid further selling pressure and keep the market from being dominated, it must maintain its position above the $0.50 support level.

Price declines are likely to continue if it breaches this level, indicating the possibility of a bearish trend. Although there has been a slight increase, traders should exercise caution because the general mood of the market is still unstable, and XRP does not have the kind of strong buying interest that could support a long-term recovery.

Dogecoin

Dogecoin has been consolidation, but there are indications that a possible reversal may be approaching. Investors should pay particular attention to three critical price levels as the asset tries to regain momentum. The $0.116 region where Dogecoin has encountered resistance in the past is the first critical level.

A break above this mark can indicate the beginning of a more forceful upward trend. Also a significant moving average that has been a hurdle for the asset in recent weeks is represented by the orange color at this level. More gains may be possible if DOGE can clearly break above $0.116.

Approximately $0.108, which has functioned as both support and resistance in the past few months, is the second level to keep an eye on. Because it marks the middle of Dogecoin's current trading range, this area is very important. The asset may move toward lower support if this level is not held, but a bounce from here would indicate that bullish momentum is increasing.

The psychological level of $0.100, finally, is still important. This round figure aligns with the chart's black 200-day moving average and serves as a significant psychological barrier. Dogecoin would show strong support and be able to avert further declines if it could maintain its position above $0.100.