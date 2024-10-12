Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Explosion Incoming? 3 Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Levels to Watch Ahead of Reversal, XRP Recovery Attempt Started

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Market slowly entering recovery phase
    Sat, 12/10/2024 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Explosion Incoming? 3 Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Levels to Watch Ahead of Reversal, XRP Recovery Attempt Started
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu is getting close to the point where a symmetrical triangle pattern on the chart indicates a big price move may be about to occur. When an asset leaves the triangle's bounds, these patterns have historically suggested that volatility may increase. At this point, SHIB traders are expecting a significant change in momentum. 

    At present, the price of SHIB is stabilizing within the triangle's narrowing range; typically a strong move in either direction is preceded by this tightening. When assets break out of these patterns, momentum often picks up quickly, potentially leading to a significant price increase. When it comes to SHIB, the asset may see a major upswing in price if it breaks above important resistance levels. 

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Tokens may target a more significant breakout at the first resistance level, which is approximately $0.000018. Next there is $0.000020 and beyond. SHIB may try to hit higher price levels again, as it did earlier in the year, if the bullish sentiment grows and volume backs the move. 

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Explosion Incoming? 3 Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Levels to Watch Ahead of Reversal, XRP Recovery Attempt Started
    MicroStrategy Shares Surge 15% Following Saylor's Huge Prediction
    Ripple Bags Prestigious Award as XRP Turns Green
    Someone Just Lost $35 Million Worth of Crypto After Falling for This Phishing Scam

    On the negative side, it is important to remember that SHIB may return to the $0.000015 range if it is unable to maintain above support levels. A more substantial decline in value might result if the price does not stay where it is.

    Advertisement

    XRP's subtle recovery

    In the last 24 hours, XRP has made a little comeback, which might be the start of a longer-term reversal for the asset. This upward momentum is providing traders some hope for a rebound after the last two weeks have seen a period of suppressed price movement. But there are still significant obstacles to overcome.

    XRP saw a big decline at the end of September, losing a significant portion of its value in a short amount of time based on the most recent price action. Bearish sentiment was induced by this sell-off, and there has not been enough buying pressure to stop the decline since. As the token attempts to regain traction, the lack of strong support from buyers is concerning. Technically speaking, XRP is attempting to overcome the resistance level at $0.55, which is essential for the asset to keep up its momentum. 

    Related
    XRP Nears 'Now or Never' Zone: Bollinger Bands Sound Alarm
    Fri, 10/11/2024 - 13:27
    XRP Nears 'Now or Never' Zone: Bollinger Bands Sound Alarm
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    A profitable discovery might pave the way for a shift in the direction of the $0.60 range. But XRP might find it difficult to advance past this point in the absence of significant bullish support. If XRP is to avoid further selling pressure and keep the market from being dominated, it must maintain its position above the $0.50 support level. 

    Price declines are likely to continue if it breaches this level, indicating the possibility of a bearish trend. Although there has been a slight increase, traders should exercise caution because the general mood of the market is still unstable, and XRP does not have the kind of strong buying interest that could support a long-term recovery.  

    Dogecoin 

    Dogecoin has been consolidation, but there are indications that a possible reversal may be approaching. Investors should pay particular attention to three critical price levels as the asset tries to regain momentum. The $0.116 region where Dogecoin has encountered resistance in the past is the first critical level. 

    A break above this mark can indicate the beginning of a more forceful upward trend. Also a significant moving average that has been a hurdle for the asset in recent weeks is represented by the orange color at this level. More gains may be possible if DOGE can clearly break above $0.116. 

    Related
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Emerges With 994,495% Profit
    Fri, 10/11/2024 - 12:48
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Emerges With 994,495% Profit
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt

    Approximately $0.108, which has functioned as both support and resistance in the past few months, is the second level to keep an eye on. Because it marks the middle of Dogecoin's current trading range, this area is very important. The asset may move toward lower support if this level is not held, but a bounce from here would indicate that bullish momentum is increasing. 

    The psychological level of $0.100, finally, is still important. This round figure aligns with the chart's black 200-day moving average and serves as a significant psychological barrier. Dogecoin would show strong support and be able to avert further declines if it could maintain its position above $0.100.  

    #Shiba Inu #XRP #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 11, 2024 - 20:40
    MicroStrategy Shares Surge 15% Following Saylor's Huge Prediction
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Oct 11, 2024 - 18:45
    Ripple Bags Prestigious Award as XRP Turns Green
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Whale Tracker - How do traders make money analysing wallets? Find out at the ArbitrageScanner.io Event
    Forex Expo Dubai 2024 Breaks Records with 21,000+ Attendees, Setting New Standards in the Global Forex Industry
    The 5th Edition of Europe’s Biggest Blockchain Festival – Next Block Expo - March 19-20 - Join The Party
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Explosion Incoming? 3 Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Levels to Watch Ahead of Reversal, XRP Recovery Attempt Started
    MicroStrategy Shares Surge 15% Following Saylor's Huge Prediction
    Ripple Bags Prestigious Award as XRP Turns Green
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD