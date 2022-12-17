SHIB Burn Rate 225% Up As Shiba Inu Emerges Among Most Popular Smart Contracts

Sat, 12/17/2022 - 10:52
article image
Yuri Molchan
The SHIB army continues to put an enormous effort into reducing the SHIB supply and now it has pushed the burn rate way upward
SHIB Burn Rate 225% Up As Shiba Inu Emerges Among Most Popular Smart Contracts
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

According to a recent tweet of the Shibburn handle, the amount of SHIB burned in the past 24 hours significantly exceeds the stash burned a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu token has managed to return to the top ten list of the most popular smart contracts.

Burn rate goes 225% up

The Shibburn website shows that during the period of the past 24 hours, the burn rate of Shiba Inu soared by 224.69 percent as a total of 45,440,894 of SHIB meme coins was sent to unspendable wallets.

Among the ten burn transactions here, the biggest lump of SHIB wired to a null address constituted 23,616,644 Shiba Inu. According to the source of the transaction data, Etherscan, this wallet remained dormant for more than a year. The first transaction was made from it about 19 hours ago after a long period.

SHIBburnratwefrgetrwpriegtouei4r00SHIB
Image via Shibburn

Related
DOGE, XRP, LTC Are Destined to Be Wiped Out: Jim Cramer

SHIB is back on the top 10 asset list

According to WhaleStats tracker of digital wallets, SHIB is not only back on the list of the most popular smart contracts but it has also re-emerged on the list of the ten largest assets held by Ethereum whales. Over the past two days, Shiba Inu was completely gone from that list.

As of now, the top hundred wallets on Ethereum chain are storing a $44,108,128 worth of this leading meme token in the crypto market.

That is 2.04 percent of their comprised portfolio.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Cryptocurrency Whales #Token Burn
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ripple-SEC Case Outcome May Be Announced Just in 2 Months: David Gokhshtein
12/17/2022 - 12:41
Ripple-SEC Case Outcome May Be Announced Just in 2 Months: David Gokhshtein
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Anon Whales Shift 267 Million XRP As Price Strives to Hold Above $0.35
12/17/2022 - 11:53
Anon Whales Shift 267 Million XRP As Price Strives to Hold Above $0.35
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image ADA, DOGE, BNB Record Significant Losses as Crypto Market Sell-off Intensifies
12/17/2022 - 11:06
ADA, DOGE, BNB Record Significant Losses as Crypto Market Sell-off Intensifies
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide