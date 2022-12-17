SHIB Burn Rate 225% Up As Shiba Inu Emerges Among Most Popular Smart Contracts

The SHIB army continues to put an enormous effort into reducing the SHIB supply and now it has pushed the burn rate way upward

According to a recent tweet of the Shibburn handle, the amount of SHIB burned in the past 24 hours significantly exceeds the stash burned a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu token has managed to return to the top ten list of the most popular smart contracts.

Burn rate goes 225% up

The Shibburn website shows that during the period of the past 24 hours, the burn rate of Shiba Inu soared by 224.69 percent as a total of 45,440,894 of SHIB meme coins was sent to unspendable wallets.

Among the ten burn transactions here, the biggest lump of SHIB wired to a null address constituted 23,616,644 Shiba Inu. According to the source of the transaction data, Etherscan, this wallet remained dormant for more than a year. The first transaction was made from it about 19 hours ago after a long period.

SHIB is back on the top 10 asset list

According to WhaleStats tracker of digital wallets, SHIB is not only back on the list of the most popular smart contracts but it has also re-emerged on the list of the ten largest assets held by Ethereum whales. Over the past two days, Shiba Inu was completely gone from that list.

As of now, the top hundred wallets on Ethereum chain are storing a $44,108,128 worth of this leading meme token in the crypto market.

That is 2.04 percent of their comprised portfolio.