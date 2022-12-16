Trillions of Shiba Inu Wired Between Anon Wallets as Top Whales Dump Their SHIB

Anonymous addresses have moved nearly three trillion SHIB; still, this meme coin has fallen out of top 10 holdings list

According to data recently published on Etherscan, a staggering amount of nearly three trillion Shiba Inu has been moved by anonymous crypto whales.

This sum in Shiba Inu is worth an impressive $22,889,154. The transaction was made less than two hours ago. Big amounts of this meme coin like that have been spotted moving on the blockchain quite often recently.

2.6 trillion SHIB moved between anon wallets

An enormous 2,673,966,699,162 Shiba Inu worth over $22 million were shoveled between two anon whales. The sender's address now contains zero Shiba Inu meme coins. The one that received the transaction contains nothing but the received 2.673 trillion SHIB.

This could be a redistribution of crypto assets by a whale or a crypto exchange moving funds to a new wallet.

Image via Etherscan

On Dec. 15, U.Today covered that there had been four transactions spotted, carrying approximately 750 billion SHIB. Part of it was moved to the Binance exchange.

Whales dump SHIB as price drops 5%

As covered by U.Today earlier, the top 100 biggest wallets on the Ethereum blockchain had again dropped their entire SHIB balance. The prominent meme coin can no longer be found on the top 10 list of crypto assets held by them.

MANA and stETH tokens have again taken major stakes in their comprised portfolio — 25.81% and 24.82%, respectively.

As for the price of SHIB, today it has lost roughly 5%, dropping from $0.00000899 to $0.00000851.