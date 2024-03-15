Advertisement
AD

Senators Urge SEC to Block More Crypto ETFs

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Senators Jack Reed and Laphonza Butler have raised alarms over Bitcoin exchange-traded funds
Fri, 15/03/2024 - 7:22
Senators Urge SEC to Block More Crypto ETFs
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

In a notable development on Capitol Hill, Senators Jack Reed and Laphonza Butler have officially expressed their concerns to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the marketing and regulatory treatment of Bitcoin exchange-traded products (ETPs). 

In a recent letter to SEC Chairman Gary Gensler, the senators stressed a need for stringent review of communications around Bitcoin ETPs and urged the commission to reconsider approval of additional cryptocurrency ETFs due to potential risks they pose to retail investors.

Safety concerns

The Senators’ correspondence emphasized that Bitcoin ETPs, unlike traditional funds, do not fall under the Investment Company Act of 1940's rigorous structural protections. This includes essential investor safeguards such as fiduciary duties and restrictions on harmful practices. 

The letter calls for the SEC to intensify the scrutiny of brokers’ and advisors’ communications and to ensure that cryptocurrency ETPs are not misleadingly marketed as ETFs, which could imply unwarranted security to investors.

The key difference is that ETFs offer investors protections like fiduciary duties and limits on leverage. ETPs, however, do not always receive these protections. The senators' letter notes this difference, pointing out that Bitcoin ETPs lack the stringent regulations that ETFs have. 

Related
Solana (SOL) in Green as Crypto Prices Collapse

Reed and Butler expressed that the SEC's current regulatory approach to Bitcoin ETFs could expose retail investors to fraud and manipulation. 

They stressed that the SEC has a responsibility to ensure that investment advisers who recommend cryptocurrency ETPs act in the best interest of their clients, as mandated by SEC rules. 

The letter requests the SEC to undertake specific steps to protect investors from these emerging risks, including the proposal to preclude further ETPs tied to other, potentially less stable cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum ETFs odds plunge

As reported by U.Today, market sentiment indicates a declining probability of the SEC approving an Ethereum ETF, with odds now standing at just 24%.

Legal expert Jake Chervinsky expresses a bearish view on the matter, citing the SEC's lack of interest in cryptocurrency technology and political pressures as key factors influencing their decision-making process. 

Chervinsky argued that political considerations and market concerns outweigh the technological merits of cryptocurrencies in the eyes of the SEC.

#Ethereum ETF
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Solana (SOL) in Green as Crypto Prices Collapse
2024/03/15 08:06
Solana (SOL) in Green as Crypto Prices Collapse
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Why Isn't Ethereum Going to $5,000? Bitcoin's (BTC) $80,000 Attempt, Binance Coin's (BNB) Silent 40% Pump
2024/03/15 08:06
Why Isn't Ethereum Going to $5,000? Bitcoin's (BTC) $80,000 Attempt, Binance Coin's (BNB) Silent 40% Pump
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
2024/03/15 08:06
Altcoin Crash Imminent, '$1 Million for Bitcoin,' Advocate Samson Mow Warns
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

NAV Disrupts DeFi Landscape with Comprehensive Structured Investment Products Suite
Bitcoin Dogs Raises Over $11.5 Million and Enters Final 24 Hours
BitMart Celebrates Six Years of Innovation and Success in the Crypto Industry
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Senators Urge SEC to Block More Crypto ETFs
Solana (SOL) in Green as Crypto Prices Collapse
Why Isn't Ethereum Going to $5,000? Bitcoin's (BTC) $80,000 Attempt, Binance Coin's (BNB) Silent 40% Pump
Show all