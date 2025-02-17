SEC Sends 'Enormous Message' About XRP, $1.04 Billion Bitcoin Stun Crypto Exchanges, 58,303,050 SHIB Coins Burned Over Week: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today presents the top three crypto news stories over the past weekend.

SEC sent "enormous message" about XRP

On Thursday, Feb. 13, the SEC officially acknowledged Grayscale's application to convert its XRP trust into an ETF. While this acknowledgment does not guarantee approval, it signifies a major milestone for the asset. Nate Geraci, leading ETF analyst, described the SEC's move as an "enormous message" in his X post . Currently, the regulator is engaged in litigation with Ripple, the company linked to the XRP token, and recently filed an appeal in the ongoing case. As reported by U.Today, Grayscale launched its XRP trust in September, then it applied to convert the first into an ETF in January. According to Geraci, the SEC could reject the XRP filing but chose to acknowledge it instead.

$1.04 billion Bitcoin stun crypto exchanges, What's happening?

According to data provided by IntoTheBlock, last week, Bitcoin experienced a significant shift , with $1.04 billion in net inflows to exchanges. As seen in the platform's X post , Bitcoin's total fees decreased 10.74% to $3.2 million, while $1.04 billion accounted for exchange flows, with $1.3 billion marking inflows. This influx indicates a potential increase in selling pressure, as traders move assets to exchanges for selling purposes amid ongoing market hesitancy due to macroeconomic uncertainties. The reversal from previous outflows sparked speculation about a possible price shift for Bitcoin, which has seen little movement in recent weeks. Meanwhile, Bitcoin sees an increase in institutional interest; according to CNBC, video-game-retailer-turned-meme-stock GameStop is considering investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

58,303,050 SHIB coins burned over week