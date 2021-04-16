SEC Goes After Ripple's Foreign Business Partners

News
Fri, 04/16/2021 - 16:41
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The SEC is seeking documents from Ripple's foreign business partners
SEC Goes After Ripple's Foreign Business Partners
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In an Apr. 16 letter motion to Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn, lawyers representing Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse and co-founder Chris Larsen claim that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has made at least 11 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) requests to foreign securities regulators during the discovery process to obtain documents from overseas entities.    

They allege that the agency is trying to intimidate Ripple’s non-U.S. partners into severing its ties with the embattled company:

As the SEC undoubtedly is aware (and perhaps this is the SEC’s objective), involving local regulators and attempting to invoke those regulators’ compulsory process is not only improper but also amounts to an intimidation tactic that has the effect of deterring those entities from continuing to do business with Ripple.            

The defense is asking the court to prevent the SEC from conducting discovery outside of its jurisdiction, requesting an informal conference on the matter.

Furthermore, Ripple is accusing the regulator of violating the federal rules by refusing to fully produce its communications with its foreign counterparts.   

Related
Tetragon to Pay Ripple $3.4 Million in Legal Fees After Failed Lawsuit

Ripple has 20 new partners  

According to Garlinghouse, roughly 95 percent of Ripple’s customers are not from the U.S. The San Francisco-based company has signed more than 20 partnerships with financial institutions around the globe since Ripple’s run-in with the SEC.

However, it had less luck in the U.S. Last month, Dallas-based MoneyGram decided to permanently cut ties with the distributed ledger technology provider due to its legal predicament.

#Ripple News #SEC
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Binance Coin Closer Than Ever to Surpassing Ethereum’s Market Cap
News
04/12/2021 - 06:03

Binance Coin Closer Than Ever to Surpassing Ethereum’s Market Cap
Alex Dovbnya
article image CNBC Host Jim Cramer Predicts $3 Trillion Crypto Market, Says He Wants to Get Paid in Bitcoin
News
04/12/2021 - 17:43

CNBC Host Jim Cramer Predicts $3 Trillion Crypto Market, Says He Wants to Get Paid in Bitcoin
Alex Dovbnya
article image Bank of America’s April Survey Says Bitcoin Is a Bubble
News
04/13/2021 - 14:47

Bank of America’s April Survey Says Bitcoin Is a Bubble
Alex Dovbnya
thecryptobuds