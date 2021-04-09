Ripple’s Partnership with Novatti Goes Live

Novatti says its new Ripple partnership is now live

Australian payments company Novatti has announced that its partnership with distributed ledger company Ripple is live.



Novatti’s customers will now be able to send instant transactions to the Philippines.

The company expects to process a couple of thousand transfers per month.

To provide payments to the Philippines, Novatti has joined forces with local remittance service provider iRemit, which was among the first adopters of Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution.

Further expansion

The announcement says that this is only “the first manifestation” of the partnership that was initially announced in early December.

Novatti is currently eyeing further expansion in the Southeast Asia region:

As shown through Ripple, this expansion opens Novatti up to new revenue opportunities and provides us with greater exposure to the global demand for digital payments that we expect to accelerate going forward.

Apart from Ripple, it has also inked deals with major payments companies such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Alipay.

Recently, Novatti also obtained a Visa license to issue prepaid cards in New Zealand.