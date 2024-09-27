    SEC Expected to Appeal Ripple Case by Agency’s Former Lawyer

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    A former SEC lawyer reportedly claims that the SEC will appeal the Ripple case
    Fri, 27/09/2024 - 8:49
    SEC Expected to Appeal Ripple Case by Agency’s Former Lawyer
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terrett, a former SEC lawyer has predicted that the agency will end up appealing the Ripple case.

    Advertisement

    The SEC appeal will center around the controversial July 2023 court ruling, which recognized secondary XRP sales as non-securities. 

    The lawyer cited by Terrett claims that "everyone" at the agency is convinced that the controversial decision made by US District Judge Analisa Torres was actually "wrong." 

    HOT Stories
    SEC Expected to Appeal Ripple Case by Agency’s Former Lawyer
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Bullish DOGE Tweet: “Get Along Little Doggie”
    SHIB Lead Kusama Reacts with Mysterious Tweet As SHIB Price Breaks Out
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Outstrips Every Top 100 Coin. Is Another Zero in Danger?

    Notably, the ruling faced a lot of criticism, with U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff rejecting the idea of drawing the distinction based on how tokens were sold. 

    Advertisement

    Following the final judgment in the Ripple case, there has been plenty of speculation about the SEC's next move. 

    Related
    Dogecoin Creator Urges SEC Boss to Approve DOGE as Nonsecurity
    Thu, 09/26/2024 - 15:32
    Dogecoin Creator Urges SEC Boss to Approve DOGE as Nonsecurity
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    It is worth noting that the agency is supposed to appeal the case by Oct. 7. 

    Stuart Alderoty, Ripple's top lawyer, said that he would not be surprised by an SEC appeal. However, he is certain that the legal status of XRP will not be affected since this is "the law of the land." 

    As reported by U.Today, SEC boss Gary Gensler recently reiterated that he views Bitcoin as a commodity. 

    However, the legal status of the vast majority of other tokens remains unclear.  

    Earlier this month, attorney Fred Rispoli argued that the XRP community should not fret about the SEC's possible appeal since the existing ruling is unlikely to be altered until at least 2026. 

    #Ripple News #XRP News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 27, 2024 - 8:04
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Bullish DOGE Tweet: “Get Along Little Doggie”
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 27, 2024 - 6:57
    SHIB Lead Kusama Reacts with Mysterious Tweet As SHIB Price Breaks Out
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Webs Week 2024 Delivers an Exceptional Networking and Knowledge Exchange Experience
    BITmarkets Releases End-Year Update Highlighting Key Crypto Game-Changers for 2024
    EOS Network significantly upgrades with 1-Second Transaction Finality
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SEC Expected to Appeal Ripple Case by Agency’s Former Lawyer
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Bullish DOGE Tweet: “Get Along Little Doggie”
    SHIB Lead Kusama Reacts with Mysterious Tweet As SHIB Price Breaks Out
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD