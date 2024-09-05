    Here’s Why XRP Holders Shouldn’t Freak About SEC Appeal

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Should XRP holders fret about a possible SEC appeal?
    Thu, 5/09/2024 - 5:58
    Here’s Why XRP Holders Shouldn’t Freak About SEC Appeal
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Attorney Fred Rispoli has tried to soothe concerns about the SEC's potential appeal in the Ripple case. 

    According to the legal expert, if the regulatory agency does decide to appeal the case, there will not be a ruling in the case until at least 2026.

    He has noted that the SEC suing exchanges and alleging that several tokens are unregistered securities has dramatically "lessened the sting." 

    "If Ripple and/or XRP don't make it now, it's not because of the SEC's case," he added. 

    Rispoli has also stated that the recent trial court ruling, which is considered to be favorable to Ripple, provides "plenty of cover" for the company's institutional partners to use the XRP token. The ruling will not be altered at least until 2026.

    Moreover, Rispoli has predicted that some federal legislation is likely to supersede the SEC lawsuit. 

    Ripple's latest move

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple recently requested the monetary portion of the court's final judgment, targeting the SEC's potential appeal in the case.   

    Jeremy Hogan, partner at Hogan & Hogan, believes that the SEC is yet to make a decision about whether or not it should appeal the ruling. 

    If such a decision is already made, there is no reason to delay filing a notice of appeal, according to Hogan. 

    Last month, Hogan stated that there was a 60% chance of the SEC appealing the Torres ruling since "no one seems to be following it yet."

    "And an appeal could also of course backfire as well.  But I still think a 60% chance because...the SEC doesn't operate like a normal litigant.," he said back in August. 

