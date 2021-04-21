SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Confirmed for Five-Year Term

News
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 06:01
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Gary Gensler is set to spend over five years at the helm of the SEC
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Confirmed for Five-Year Term
Cover image via en.wikipedia.org
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler will remain at the help of the agency until 2026. 

The Senate approved his full five-year term on Tuesday. On Apr. 14, they voted to confirm Gensler to fill Jay Clayton's term that will expire in June 2021. 

Related
New Petition Urges SEC Chair Nominee Gary Gensler to Drop Ripple Lawsuit

The vote fell squarely along party lines, with 54 senators voting in favor of Gensler's full term. The list of the very few Republicans that sided with the new SEC chair includes Bitcoin advocate Cynthia Lummis.  

Presently, there are three Democratic and two Republican SEC commissioners. The top financial regulator is prohibited by law to have more than three commissioners from the same party to avoid partisanship.       

#Ripple News #Bitcoin News #SEC #Cryptocurrency Regulation
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitfinex Hackers Move Almost $630 Million Worth of Bitcoin
News
04/14/2021 - 19:10

Bitfinex Hackers Move Almost $630 Million Worth of Bitcoin
Alex Dovbnya
article image Turkey Bans Use of Cryptocurrencies for Payments
News
04/16/2021 - 05:11

Turkey Bans Use of Cryptocurrencies for Payments
Alex Dovbnya
article image SEC Goes After Ripple's Foreign Business Partners
News
04/16/2021 - 16:41

SEC Goes After Ripple's Foreign Business Partners
Alex Dovbnya
thecryptobuds