SEC Approves Ethereum ETF: Ondo and Pepe Soar, Meanwhile KangaMoon Secures Partnerships

Earlier this week, it seemed as if Ethereum ETFs were not going to be approved as the odds were still a bit shaky. But fortunately, the US SEC has caught the altcoin market unaware as it approves eight (8) Ethereum ETFs. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) gave the green light to these spot Ethereum ETFs in a swift, last-minute decision. This new development has sparked a good amount of momentum as the market sees the likes of Ondo coin and Pepe token soaring.

Ondo (ONDO) Sees Soaring Gains In Price and Network Activity

Since Ondo token launched in late January, the crypto has kept a pretty descent ascent to higher levels as it currently reflects a whopping 600% rise since its inauguration. Working as a token that supports the democratizing of institutional-grade finance, the Ondo token has the potential of seeing a solid surge this year.

As an Ethereum based token, Ondo can surely increase its valuation due to Ethereum’s fate of surely progressing amid the approval of ETH ETFs. Ondo already saw significant upscale in its price this week along with a 121.5% recent increase in network activity, solidifying its position among top altcoins to buy.

Pepe Price Trajectory Maintains Positive Trend After Recent Bullish Sprint

At exactly 8:40 pm on the 20th of this month, Pepe (PEPE) coin took a bullish stride above its previous $0.00001012 support and this marked the start of Pepe new found momentum, which has refused to wane out ever since. As at the time Pepe coin price began this uprise, its network volume was reading at $955M; however, Pepe now has a new TVL all-time high of over $5.3 billion.

This recent development also allowed Pepe coin to hit an ATH price of $0.00001258 while registering about 40% and over 81% price increase in the past week and month respectively. Currently, the community behind Pepe is holding steady in optimism and support as Pepe displays bullish potential for this Q2, displaying dominance among meme coins.

