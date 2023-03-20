Scam Alert: This ARB Token Will Drain Your Wallet and Steal Funds

ARB token airdrop is hot topic in crypto space right now, but hackers are becoming even more active in stealing users' funds

In the past 12 hours, a hacker on the Arbitrum network has reportedly targeted around 2,400 wallets, sending money to these presumably compromised wallets. The attacker seems to be taking advantage of the recent hype around the Arbitrum airdrop, luring unsuspecting users into a trap.

Per recent reports, the hacker has been sending funds to wallets, which then approve the ARB token in anticipation of receiving the airdrop. The suspicious address associated with these transactions is 0x59d4087f3ff91da6a492b596cbde7140c34afb19. Users are strongly advised not to interact with this address, as doing so may result in the drainage of their funds, with no actual airdrop received in return.

gm



A reported hacker on Arbitrum has been sending money over the past 12 hours to around 2400 presumably compromised wallets.



These wallets then approve the ARB token in anticipation of receiving the airdrop.



address - 0x59d4087f3ff91da6a492b596cbde7140c34afb19



Stay safe! — Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) March 20, 2023

This incident highlights the growing trend of hackers creating honeypots that exploit the current frenzy around airdrops and DeFi projects. Unsuspecting users, enticed by the prospect of receiving free tokens, may unknowingly interact with these malicious addresses, resulting in significant losses.

Ads Ads

To protect themselves from such attacks, users should always verify the legitimacy of airdrop announcements and related addresses. It is crucial to rely on official sources and avoid interacting with suspicious addresses without proper verification. Additionally, users should maintain secure wallets and be cautious of any unexpected transfers, even if they appear to be associated with a seemingly legitimate airdrop event.

The recent hacker activity on the Arbitrum network serves as a reminder for users to exercise caution in the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrencies and DeFi projects. Ensuring that one's wallet and funds are secure, as well as verifying the authenticity of airdrop events, can help prevent falling victim to such attacks.