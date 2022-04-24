Scam Alert: Fraudsters Pretend to Be Coinbase Customer Support to Steal Funds

News
Sun, 04/24/2022 - 16:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A phishing site is attempting to scam Coinbase customers into parties way with their crypto
Scam Alert: Fraudsters Pretend to Be Coinbase Customer Support to Steal Funds
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Blockchain security company PeckShield has detected a phishing site that aims to scam Coinbase users.

Fraudsters pretend to be customer support staff of the largest U.S. exchange in order to lure victims into giving approval to a fake address on their Coinbase Wallet application. 

BTC
Image by twitter.com

At press time, users who have fallen victim to the scam have lost more than $86,700.

Phishing scams typically involve tricking users into revealing sensitive details (passwords, private keys, etc.) 

Related
You Can Now Burn SHIB to Generate Passive Income
As cryptocurrencies are becoming increasingly popular, scammers are taking advantage of new opportunities. In 2021, scammers managed to steal more than $14 billion worth of crypto, double the record that was set in 2020, according to Chainalysis data. 

#Cryptocurrency Scam
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Elon Musk Believes These Two Things Will Make Dogecoin More Useful
04/24/2022 - 18:46
Elon Musk Believes These Two Things Will Make Dogecoin More Useful
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu Lost First Place as Biggest USD-Valued Holding Among Ethereum Whales, As This Token Takes Lead
04/24/2022 - 15:30
Shiba Inu Lost First Place as Biggest USD-Valued Holding Among Ethereum Whales, As This Token Takes Lead
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Cardano's (ADA) Relative Strength Index Shows Hidden Signal, Here's What It Is
04/24/2022 - 15:00
Cardano's (ADA) Relative Strength Index Shows Hidden Signal, Here's What It Is
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan