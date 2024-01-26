Advertisement
Scam Alert: Algorand Founder X Account Hacked, Be Careful

Arman Shirinyan
X account of one of Algorand leaders compromised
Fri, 26/01/2024 - 9:21
The Algorand founder's Twitter account has been compromised. In a series of misleading tweets, the hacker claimed that for every percentage drop in ALGO's price this week, 1 ETH would be given away, coupled with a nonchalant wish of good luck. Obviously, none of it is true.

Another tweet, brimming with irony, made dubious claims about Algorand's future, citing a fictitious conversation with "His Excellency" Justin Sun about boosting Algorand's standing through the introduction of TUSD (TRUE USD) and VRUSD (VERY REAL USD). Complete network control and token minting rights is part of Algorand's current strategy.

Algorand tweet
Source: X

The Algorand community and the broader crypto audience are strongly advised to refrain from engaging with any links, promotions or instructions emanating from the hacked account. Interaction with such content can lead to exposure to further scams, financial loss or the compromising of personal data.

It is important to note that ALGO's market price has shown no reaction to these fraudulent tweets. Users are urged to rely only on verified statements from official Algorand channels and to be extremely cautious of any offers that sound too good to be true.

The Algorand team is expected to address the security breach and restore the integrity of their communication channels promptly. In the meantime, the community should stay informed through official statements on alternative channels like Discord or Telegram and avoid any interaction with suspicious social media posts and links.

#Algorand #Scam Alert
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

