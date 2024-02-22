Satoshi's New Emails Unearthed: Key Details

Advertisement

Never-seen-before email correspondence between Adam Back and the pseudonymous Satoshi Nakamoto was submitted to court records today.

These emails, which were provided by the Blockstream CEO for the ongoing COPA vs CSW trial, offer unprecedented insight into the discussions leading up to the launch of Bitcoin, the pioneering digital currency.

They detail exchanges that date back to four months before Bitcoin's official unveiling.

The Satoshi-Back connection

The initial email shows a conversation between Back and Satoshi, in which Satoshi ensures the correct citation of Back’s "Hashcash" paper in his soon-to-be-released Bitcoin paper. Satoshi's email reveals the intention to reference Hashcash as part of a new use for hash-based proof-of-work in electronic cash systems.

In the ensuing emails, Back suggests Satoshi look into "B-money" by Wei Dai, a cryptographer who had previously proposed concepts akin to digital cash. Satoshi's response acknowledges his unawareness of the B-money paper.

In a later email, despite not having read the Bitcoin white paper yet, Back directs Satoshi to the "Micromint" paper, adding yet another piece to the mosaic of ideas that influenced Bitcoin. According to Kraken Editor-At-Large Pete Rizzo, the paper is a new revelation.

The final email in the sequence sees Satoshi informing Back of Bitcoin's impending formal software release. Notably, Adam Back's public statements align with these emails, indicating he did not revisit Bitcoin until 2012.

A top Satoshi candidate

Back has consistently denied claims that he is the enigmatic creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto.

Despite various theories positing his involvement in Bitcoin's creation, Back maintains a firm stance that the true identity of Satoshi remains unknown. On different public platforms, including podcasts and interviews, Back has emphasized that he did not contribute to the programming or coding of Bitcoin.

However, even after the release of the new emails, some Bitcoiners are not convinced. "Why is he emailing himself?" an X user quipped.