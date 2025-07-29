Advertisement
    ‘Exciting’: Dogecoin Founder Responds to Elon Musk’s Innovative X Message

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 29/07/2025 - 11:24
    Dogecoin founder is excited to see what Elon Musk will finally make of his Grok AI bot
    ‘Exciting’: Dogecoin Founder Responds to Elon Musk’s Innovative X Message
    Tech mogul Elon Musk has published an AI-generated video showing how the xAI team is fixing bugs in the current Grok 4.0 version. The tweet states: “Working out the bugs on @Grok video.”

    Dogecoin founder excited by Elon Musk's Grok message

    The video shows a robot with a human face made of shiny metal who is fixing a metal bird with a screwdriver. The bird is flipping its wings, trying to break free and fly away. The robot is generated in a steampunk style.

    The X community lavishly demonstrated their excitement and approval in the comments section. One of the commentators was Billy Markus, one of the two Dogecoin creators, known on the X platform as Shibetoshi Nakamoto.

    His comment was brief and concise: “Exciting.”

    Before Musk published that tweet, two other X posts came out, promising that the Grok AI bot will soon be able to generate videos as a stand-alone app on smartphones, and currently, this feature is being tested. One post was also published by Musk, while the other one came from under the fingers of “DogeDesigner” X user, who is an insider of X and Grok teams and often shares upcoming announcements or updates from both apps.

    Dogecoin founder trolls Bitcoin sellers

    In a tweet published earlier today, Billy Markus sort of trolled those who bought the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, at a low price but have either bought just a little or have sold most of that BTC by now.

    The image shared by Markus resembles a page from a comic book, and it shows an anime-like teenager. The upper half of the image shows him bragging about purchasing Bitcoin at $5,000. Last time it was seen was in March 2020, during Black Thursday, when even crude oil went down in price below zero briefly.

    The lower half shows the guy’s tears and the amount of BTC he owns at the moment, now that Bitcoin is trading near $118,400 per coin. His current holdings comprise only 0.00052 BTC, worth roughly $61.56 at the current BTC/USD exchange rate.

